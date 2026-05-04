ALLEN MEDIA GROUP INKS NEW LONG-TERM PORTFOLIO CARRIAGE RENEWAL FOR YOUTUBE TV

We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Google by continuing to provide our weather, news, comedy, court, and lifestyle networks to YouTube TV's millions of subscribers.” — Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group (AMG) is pleased to announce a new long-term portfolio carriage renewal for YouTube TV. This new agreement ensures that YouTube TV will continue to provide The Weather Channel, JusticeCentral, Comedy.TV, and Recipe.TV. The Weather Channel and Comedy.TV networks will also be available on select YouTube TV Plans. The AMG free-streaming digital platform, Local Now, will also continue to be provided to YouTube TV subscribers.

“We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Google by continuing to provide our weather, news, comedy, court, and lifestyle networks to YouTube TV's millions of subscribers,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group.

“We are pleased to continue our relationship with Allen Media Group,” said Emily Washkowitz, Head of TV and Film Partnerships, YouTube. “Our goal is to provide a consistent and diverse lineup for our subscribers, and this renewed agreement helps us maintain that commitment.”

ABOUT ALLEN MEDIA GROUP

Chairman and CEO Byron Allen founded Allen Media Group in 1993. Headquartered in Los Angeles, it has offices in New York and Atlanta. Allen Media Group owns/operates 13 ABC-CBS-NBC network affiliate broadcast television stations in 11 U.S. markets and ten 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 275 million subscribers: THE WEATHER CHANNEL, PETS.TV, COMEDY.TV, RECIPE.TV, CARS.TV, ES.TV, MYDESTINATION.TV, JUSTICECENTRAL.TV, THEGRIO TELEVISION NETWORK, and HBCU GO. Allen Media Group also owns the digital streaming platforms HBCU GO, SPORTS.TV, THEGRIO, THE WEATHER CHANNEL STREAMING APP, and LOCAL NOW--the free-streaming AVOD service powered by THE WEATHER CHANNEL and content partners, which delivers real-time, hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle information. Allen Media Group also produces, distributes, and sells advertising for 74 television programs, making it one of the largest independent producers/distributors of first-run syndicated television programming for broadcast television stations. With a library of over 10,000 hours of owned content across multiple genres, Allen Media Group provides video content to broadcast television stations, cable television networks, mobile devices, and multimedia digital. Our mission is to provide excellent content to our viewers, global platforms, and Fortune 500 advertising partners. For more information, visit: www.allenmedia.tv

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