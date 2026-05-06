Bits In Glass Sponsors Boomi World 2026, Returns to the Stage One Year After Hackathon Recognition

The Award was presented to the Bits In Glass team at the 2025 Boomi World Partner Summit

Boomi AI Agent Hackathon co-winner to lead a featured session on guardrails for agentic AI workflows.

We’ve learned the real risk with agentic AI is architectural, not algorithmic. It comes down to where you place the human gates...and that’s the conversation we’re bringing to Boomi World 2026.” — Aaron Wentzell, VP Technology & Innovation

EDMONTON, AB, CANADA, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bits In Glass (BIG), a global boutique consulting firm specializing in intelligent automation, today announced its sponsorship of Boomi World 2026 and a featured speaking session. The announcement comes one year after BIG was named one of the winners of Boomi’s inaugural AI Agent Hackathon for its production-ready Invoice Assistant.Aaron Wentzell, Vice President of Technology & Innovation at Bits In Glass, will lead “AI in Integration: Guardrails for Agentic Workflows with Boomi Agent Step” on Wednesday, May 13, at 3:30 PM CT in Grand Hall I. The session distills what BIG has learned in the year since the hackathon — taking agentic AI from prototype to production with the governance, observability, and reliability enterprises require.“Being recognized as one of the winners of the hackathon proved what was possible with Boomi Agentstudio. A year in, we’ve learned the real risk with agentic AI is architectural, not algorithmic. It comes down to where you place the human gates, not how smart the model is, and that’s the conversation we’re bringing to Boomi World 2026,” said Aaron Wentzell.For further details, visit Meet Us At Boomi World 2026 Hosted by Boomi™ , the data activation company, Boomi World 2026 will take place from May 11 - 14, 2026, at the Hyatt Regency in Chicago, IL. This year’s Boomi World will bring together thousands of global technology leaders, experts, and practitioners to explore how integration, automation, AI agent management, and data strategies are converging to drive measurable business outcomes and unlock new possibilities across complex enterprise environments.RegistrationRegistration is open at https://boomiworld.com/ . Join the conversation on X (Twitter) using #BoomiWorld.About Bits In GlassBits In Glass empowers the world’s most forward-thinking companies to navigate a rapidly changing automation landscape. As a trusted global boutique consulting firm and Boomi Silver Partner, BIG combines a client-focused approach with the ability to scale and deliver tailored, data-driven intelligent automation solutions. Recognized as a Great Place to Work, BIG helps organizations build digital agility and achieve lasting success. For more information, visit www.bitsinglass.com About BoomiBoomi, the data activation company, brings data to life by integrating and governing it to power everything from AI to BI. The Boomi Enterprise Platform puts data in motion, uniting data readiness, integration, and automation, and agent management in one comprehensive solution. Trusted by more than 30,000 customers and supported by a global network of 800+ partners, Boomi is driving agentic transformation — helping organizations of all sizes move faster, operate smarter, and innovate at scale. Discover more at boomi.com.© 2026 Boomi, LP. Boomi, the ‘Boomi’ logo, the ‘B’ logo, and Boomiverse are registered trademarks of Boomi, LP or its subsidiaries or affiliates in the US and other countries. All rights reserved. Other names or marks may be the trademarks of their respective owners.Boomi Media ContactKristen Walker, Global Corporate Communications | kristenwalker@boomi.com | +1-415-613-8320

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