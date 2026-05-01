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Sydney, Australia – Australian filmmaker Flaminia Romani has signed with Phoenix Talent Management, marking a new stage in her expanding screen career across directing, cinematography, and digital content creation.

Romani, a multi-hyphenate filmmaker with close to a decade of industry experience, has built a reputation for working across multiple roles including directing, camera operation, writing, producing, and music supervision. Her practice is shaped by a 360-degree approach to filmmaking, overseeing projects from early development through to final visual and sonic execution.

Accomplished Masters degree in filmmaking , Romani has increasingly gained attention for her ability to merge traditional screen craft with contemporary digital strategy, particularly through her work as a visual storyteller on Instagram and other online platforms. Her growing online presence has also helped elevate her profile within both local and international filmmaking communities.

The new representation is expected to support Romani’s continued expansion into commercial, narrative, and branded content work across Australia and overseas, including the UK and US markets where she already maintains industry affiliations.

Her career reflects a broader shift in the industry toward hybrid creatives—filmmakers capable of moving fluidly between disciplines while maintaining cohesive creative control across production stages.

Sample of her work:

For further information or to get in contact with Flaminia you may reach her with the following details:

Flaminia Romani

Phone: +61 435 178 843

https://news.agrtech.com.au/press-release/rising-australian-creative-flaminia-romani-joins-phoenix-talent-management-in-strategic-career-move/

https://www.instagram.com/flaminia_romani/

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