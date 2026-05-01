Cavender’s Marks a Decade of Partnership with Boot Campaign, Expanding Support During Military Appreciation Month

Cavender's Boot City

Texas-born brands expand commitment to veterans and military families through new May activations and continued Boot Campaign support

TYLER, TX, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cavender’s Boot City is proud to celebrate 10 years of partnership with Boot Campaign , expanding its support of veterans and military families beyond the holiday season and into Military Appreciation Month this May.Building on a decade of work with Boot Campaign’s Seasons of Service program, Cavender’s is continuing its support in 2026 and expanding its involvement during Military Appreciation Month through care package assembly, in-store initiatives, and community efforts that honor and support veterans and military families across the country.Throughout the month of May, Cavender’s will participate in Boot Campaign’s R.E.D. (Remember Everyone Deployed) Friday initiative, a national movement encouraging Americans to wear red each Friday as a visible show of support for service members deployed around the world.Cavender’s store teams in select Texas markets, including Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Austin, and Tyler, will bring the initiative to life in-store by wearing red each Friday and helping raise awareness for the military community throughout Military Appreciation Month.In addition, Cavender’s team members will join Boot Campaign and local volunteers on May 7 in Grapevine, Texas, to help assemble and wrap care packages for veteran and military families as part of Boot Campaign’s Seasons of Service program.“For the past decade, our partnership with Boot Campaign has been about giving back to those who’ve given so much,” said Jennifer Green, Senior Manager of Western and Community Partnerships at Cavender’s. “Expanding into Military Appreciation Month gives us new ways to involve our teams and customers while continuing to support veterans all year long.”Boot Campaign was founded on a simple but powerful premise - to show gratitude for the Veteran and military community. At its core, Military Appreciation Month does just that, making it the perfect time to deepen our collective impact. Cavender’s ongoing support of Boot Campaign’s Seasons of Service program has helped extend the program’s reach - bringing the spirit of appreciation to life by meeting the unique needs and wishes of Veteran and military families."Cavender’s continued partnership and decade-long commitment to our mission is a powerful reflection of their deep gratitude for the military and veteran community,” said Shelly Kirkland, CEO of Boot Campaign. “Together, we can all turn appreciation into action for those who have given so much.”Customers and community members can learn more about the partnership and donate by visiting: https://bootcampaign.org/cavenders/ About Cavender’s Boot CityIn 1965, in the quiet Texas town of Pittsburg, James and Patricia "Pat" Cavender took a leap of faith, opening a small Western store with a big dream. What started as a single storefront has grown into America's go-to destination for the finest Western boots, jeans, and hats for the whole family. James built Cavender's Boot City on grit, integrity, and a deep love for the Western way of life. These core values have fortified and supported Cavender's expansion to over 130 stores in more than 18 states. Likewise, Cavender's offers top brands including Ariat, Wrangler, Stetson, and Resistol, and its exclusive lines—Rafter C, Rockin' C, and JRC & Sons. This extensive selection ensures customers' wardrobes are as authentic and enduring as their lifestyles. As the Cavender family puts it: "We will always remain true to who we are and what we stand for—the Western way of life."About Boot CampaignBoot Campaign is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to unite Americans to honor and restore the lives of Veterans and military families through individualized, life-improving care. Since its inception in 2009, Boot Campaign has provided care for more than 13,000 Veterans and military family members across the country at no cost to them. On average, 88 cents of every dollar spent supports its mission-driven programs. Boot Campaign maintains a Platinum rating from Candid and a Four-Star rating from Charity Navigator. To learn more, visit www.bootcampaign.org and follow on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using the handle @bootcampaign.Media Contact:media@cavenders.com

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