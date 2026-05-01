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As stress reaches crisis levels on campuses, a bold national initiative is meeting students where they are with tools, community, and a promise: more good days.

The Steve Fund Is Turning Mental Health Awareness Month Into Action” — Dr. Annelle Primm

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As millions of students head into finals season, stress, burnout and uncertainty are reaching a peak. In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, The Steve Fund, is launching its May campaign aligned with Mental Health America’s theme, More Good Days, Together. The theme reflects a growing recognition that supporting mental health is not about eliminating struggle entirely, but about helping people experience more moments of stability, connection, and care. Through this campaign, The Steve Fund is confronting one of the most urgent and underaddressed challenges facing students today: burnout

Research consistently shows that burnout among college students peaks at the end of the academic year, compounded by graduation pressures, identity transitions, and uncertainty about what comes next. For young people, these stressors are often layered with systemic barriers to accessing care. "More Good Days, Together" is a reminder that even in moments of stress and uncertainty, small steps toward support can make a meaningful difference. It encourages students and families to recognize what they're experiencing, take each day as it comes, and know that support exists and is within reach. Dr.Annelle Primm, Medical Advisor for The Steve Fund, explains “This campaign is designed to facilitate young people in becoming more conscious of their mental health and the levels of stress they are experiencing, more aware of the resources available to them to help them cope and flourish, and more comfortable in knowing that they are not alone in what they are going through.”

To kick off the month, The Steve Fund will host a live webinar on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at 6:00 PM ET, moderated by Dr. Raé Lundy. “Holding Space for Courageous Conversations on Wellness” webinar will feature open dialogue on recognizing emotional exhaustion, breaking the stigma around asking for help, and what meaningful support actually looks like on campus and at home. Youth ambassadors and peer advocates will lead portions of the conversation, centering students’ voices.

Tools and resources

Throughout May, The Steve Fund will promote free, accessible resources for students, families, and institutions:

Mental Health Check-In — a daily self-assessment tool to help students identify stress and burnout early, and take action before reaching a crisis point.

Family Corner: Protect. Nurture. Thrive. — a toolkit for families to recognize the signs of burnout in their students and guide them toward appropriate support.

"How to Get Help" Guide — a new resource demystifying campus counseling, peer support networks, and digital tools, including the STEVE text line (text STEVE to 741741).

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About The Steve Fund

The Steve Fund is a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the mental health and emotional well-being of all young people, particularly those from underserved and under-resourced communities. Our focus includes the period of adolescence and their transitions to life beyond high school (into college and/or into the workforce) through research, partnerships, and culturally responsive programming. Our mission is to ensure that every young person can thrive and flourish. We bring key assets to this work: a diverse network of mental health experts; more than 750 partnerships across nonprofits, colleges, and schools serving under-resourced communities; culturally grounded strategies; and the lived experience of youth with the issues we address. Our programs reach underserved and hard-to-reach groups, including first-generation students and youth from low-income backgrounds.

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