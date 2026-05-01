Momentum Search Partners to Attend 2026 Annual Bench Bar Conference in Austin

2026 Bench Bar Conference - Austin Bar Association

Firm joins legal leaders at the Austin Bar Association’s premier annual event

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Momentum Search Partners is participating in the 2026 Annual Bench Bar Conference, hosted by the Austin Bar Association and taking place today at the Austin Country Club.

Recognized as the Austin Bar Association’s premier event of the year, the Annual Bench Bar Conference brings together judges, attorneys, and legal professionals for a full day of continuing legal education, discussion, and networking. This year’s program features a diverse lineup of sessions, including updates affecting the Central Docket, practical guidance on using artificial intelligence in legal practice, and a range of sessions across three concurrent tracks covering topics such as legal writing, probate, and criminal procedure.

Momentum Search Partners’ presence at the conference reflects the firm’s ongoing commitment to staying closely connected to the legal market and maintaining strong relationships across both the bench and bar. By engaging directly with judges and practitioners, the firm continues to strengthen its ability to advise clients and candidates with timely, market-informed insight.

In addition to attending educational sessions, the firm will participate in networking events throughout the day, including the conference’s closing reception and awards program.

Momentum Search Partners works with law firms and corporate legal departments to identify and place top legal talent, with a focus on long-term fit and retention. The firm’s involvement in industry events like the Bench Bar Conference reflects its broader commitment to staying engaged with the legal community it serves.

For more information, visit www.momentumlegal.com.

About Momentum Search Partners

Momentum Search Partners is a Texas-based legal recruiting firm that helps law firms and corporate legal departments hire top attorney and compliance talent across the state. Headquartered in Austin with offices in Dallas and Houston, the firm has completed more than 1,000 placements and brings more than 120 years of combined recruiting experience to the Texas legal market.

Momentum Search Partners is WBENC-certified as a Women’s Business Enterprise, reflecting that the firm is at least 51 percent woman-owned, operated, and controlled. The firm partners with AmLaw firms, regional firms, and corporate legal departments across Texas and nationally, providing strategic recruiting services for partner, associate, and in-house legal roles.

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