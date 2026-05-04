Skytron Introduces the Ascend IP Eco to the Surgical Market

Ascend IP Eco Touchscreen Skytron Logo

Skytron Expands Ascend Portfolio with the SkyVision Ascend IP Eco

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Skytron is pleased to introduce the SkyVision Ascend IP Eco Integration System — the newest addition to our Ascend portfolio. Designed for simplicity and built for the future, the Ascend IP Eco delivers a streamlined, user-friendly solution for today's operating room environments.Key Features:• 10 routable inputs and 4 output routing destinations• System control via a 10" wired tablet• Vendor-neutral architecture supporting the video and imaging partner of your choice• Full SD, HD, and 4K video signal support, with 8K architecture ready for future growth• Basic tiling for flexible source layout on displaysThe Ascend IP Eco was purpose-built to support procedural efficiency and staff workflow. Its compact footprint reduces infrastructure clutter in the OR, freeing up valuable space while keeping the focus where it belongs — on patient care. The intuitive single-page interface requires no hidden menus, making it accessible to all users regardless of experience level.Looking ahead, the Ascend IP Eco's vendor-neutral design and 8K-ready platform ensure it will remain relevant as OR technology continues to evolve — all at a highly competitive price point.The Ascend IP Eco joins Skytron's broader Integration Portfolio, which offers solutions spanning from basic routing to advanced streaming and capture platforms, giving every facility the flexibility to find the right fit.About Skytron LLC: Skytron innovations build on a 50-year legacy of creating patient and staff-centered environments that prioritize safety and efficiency. We take a consultative approach, actively listening to our customers’ challenges and initiatives, enabling us to align our solutions to streamline processes, reduce risk, and deliver maximum value. Our dedicated network of local specialists provide a consistent experience, supporting you from initial design through implementation and ongoing support.To learn more, visit our website at www.skytron.com or email info@skytron.com

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