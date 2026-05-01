DPS Holds Grand Opening for New Mounted Patrol Barn; Welcomes New Riders to Program

AUSTIN – Yesterday, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) held a grand opening for its new Mounted Patrol Unit (MPU) Equine Facility in Coupland, Texas, and welcomed its newest riders during a graduation ceremony. The Coupland facility is critical to maintaining a high standard of training and operational readiness for the MPU. The unit is multi-functional, combining public safety operations with education and outreach, furthering DPS’ mission to protect and serve Texans.

“The Mounted Patrol is instrumental to our mission at DPS, and these teams embody our core values of Courtesy, Service and Protection every day, “said Colonel Freeman F. Matin. “You’ll see their courtesy in the way they connect with children during school visits, their service in the support they provide during funerals for our fallen officers and their protection in the role they play securing the Texas Capitol and managing large crowds. These Troopers and their equine partners are more than a unit—they are a visible symbol of our commitment to the people of Texas.”

The newly opened equine facility in Coupland is an 18-acre training center for the Texas Highway Patrol MPU. The project cost approximately three million dollars, which included the land, barn and renovations to the already existing stables.

The facility includes:

20,000 square-foot-covered riding arenas, along with stables, offices, a tack room and wash racks

48,600 square-foot outdoor riding and skills arena with steel and cedar fencing

148,715 square feet of secured paddock area, divided into 18 paddocks

165,500 square feet of open pasture

A total of 21 horses are housed at the Coupland facility. Of these, eight horses are assigned to the training unit, while the remaining 13 horses are assigned to the Capitol mounted team. The Capitol mounted team consists of eight Troopers, one sergeant and is primarily responsible for crowd control operations and security in and around the State Capitol, as well as supporting DPS missions across Texas as needed.

In addition to the Coupland-based operations, seven horses are assigned to border operations in Brackettville, Eagle Pass and Dilley. The border-mounted team consists of five Troopers and one sergeant. These horses are utilized for tracking and interdiction efforts, particularly in large ranch environments.

Also, during the ceremony, DPS graduated three equine teams, with three Troopers entering the MPU. The department also recognized its first-ever Civilian Equine Trainer, Cash Houston, and his horse Dallas for earning the Equine Tech Trainer Certification. This class, along with its instructors and the new facility, represents a significant step forward for the MPU – making critical investments in personnel and infrastructure to ensure continued success for future Troopers and the long-term strength of the program

“Today’s graduation represents countless hours of hard work, discipline and commitment from these Troopers and their equine partners,” said Texas Highway Patrol Chief Bryan Rippee. “Earning a place in the saddle is not given – it’s earned through rigorous training and an unwavering dedication to the mission. It was an honor to stand alongside this class as the first to graduate from this new facility, and their achievement sets the standard for those who will follow. These Troopers have proven they are ready to serve with excellence in one of the most visible roles in the Texas Highway Patrol.

Meet Our Graduates:

Trooper Joseph Van Gundy & Horse Karen

Trooper April Galvan & Horse Jacob

Sergeant Sean Chandler & Horse Tea

About the Mounted Patrol Unit

The Mounted Patrol Unit was established in May of 2014, beginning with three donated horses —Trooper, Ranger and Agent — and four specially trained Troopers. Since its inception, the program has grown into a highly visible and versatile unit that supports law enforcement operations across the state. MPU provides a unique advantage at high-attendance events, offering elevated visibility that enhances crowd control and overall officer safety. The presence of mounted Troopers can serve as a deterrent to criminal activity while also allowing officers to effectively manage large crowds during demonstrations, protests and public gatherings. In addition to its tactical capabilities, MPU plays an important role in community engagement. Troopers and their equine partners have participated in school visits and public outreach events, helping foster positive relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve. The unit has also taken part in official DPS ceremonies, including memorial services and funerals.

Meet the DPS Horses:

Ash, Clydesdale

Bismark, Clydesdale

Caliber, Clydesdale

Dewey, Clydesdale

Hubert, Clydesdale

Jacob, Clydesdale

Karen, Clydesdale

Prince, Clydesdale

Stormy, Clydesdale

Rudy, Clydesdale

Tea, Draft Cross

Dallas, Friesian Pony Cross

Click here to view photos from the event.

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