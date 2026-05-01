Henry the Star-Spangled Spaniel Endorsed by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, by Author Amanda Martin

Henry the Star-Spangled Spaniel by Amanda Martin — a patriotic time-travel children's book publishing June 9, 2026 from Forefront Books, distributed by Simon & Schuster.

From Forefront Books, distributed by Simon & Schuster. A time-travel literacy adventure for young readers, available now at Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

Three things I love—early literacy, American history, and Cavalier King Charles Spaniels. Henry brings all three together in a fun, educational book for young students learning to love reading.” — Arkansas Governor Sarah Sanders

BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HENRY THE STAR-SPANGLED SPANIEL A New Children's Book by Amanda MartinLouisiana Author Amanda Martin Releases Patriotic Children's Book Henry the Star-Spangled Spaniel, Endorsed by Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee SandersA time-traveling Cavalier King Charles Spaniel takes young readers on an adventure through America's founding moments—available for pre-order now from Forefront Books, distributed by Simon & Schuster, in time for America's 250th birthday.Louisiana author and education entrepreneur Amanda Martin has announced the release of Henry the Star-Spangled Spaniel, a patriotic, time-traveling children's picture book that brings American history to life for young readers. Set to publish June 9, 2026 by Forefront Books and distributed by Simon & Schuster, the 32-page illustrated story follows Henry, a curious Cavalier King Charles Spaniel who discovers that his birthday is shared with the United States of America. Pre-orders are open now at Barnes & Noble, Amazon, and starspangledhenry.com “Three things I love—early literacy, American history, and Cavalier King Charles Spaniels,” said Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders. “Henry the Star-Spangled Spaniel brings all three together in a fun, educational book designed for young students we want to get excited about reading. This is a great read for any kid looking to build their skills and learn about our great country's history!”Through vibrant illustrations by artist Zoya Malik and engaging storytelling, children follow Henry as he is swept back in time—meeting the Founding Fathers and witnessing defining moments such as the founding of the nation and the signing of the U.S. Constitution. The story is built around a clear message: that history, freedom, and citizenship are not abstract concepts, but stories that shape American identity.More than a children's book, Henry the Star-Spangled Spaniel is designed as a literacy tool, helping young readers build foundational reading skills while developing an appreciation for American history and values. The book aligns with early learning goals and is intended for use in classrooms, family read-alouds, and community programs, particularly around the Fourth of July.“This book was created to spark a love of reading while helping children connect with the story of America in a meaningful, age-appropriate way,” said Martin. “Henry makes history accessible, joyful, and memorable.”Martin, founder and CEO of Studyville , a nationally recognized education company, brings her experience in literacy and student engagement to the project. The book is a proud partner of Freedom250, celebrating America's 250th anniversary of independence in 2026.Henry the Star-Spangled Spaniel retails for $19.99. Bulk purchase inquiries from schools, libraries, and community organizations are welcomed. Updates and behind-the-scenes content are available on Instagram at @starspangledhenry.About the BookHenry the Star-Spangled Spaniel is a 32-page illustrated children's book that follows a courageous and curious pup on a time-travel adventure through America's founding moments, encouraging literacy, imagination, and a deeper understanding of history. Illustrated by Zoya Malik. Published by Forefront Books and distributed by Simon & Schuster.About the AuthorAmanda Martin is the founder and CEO of Studyville, a nationally recognized education company. A magna cum laude graduate of Vanderbilt University with a master's degree from the University of Texas, she is passionate about inspiring children to read and learn through engaging, meaningful content. She lives in Baton Rouge, Louisiana with her family.About StudyvilleStudyvilleis a Louisiana-based education company dedicated to building stronger readers, learners, and leaders. From tutoring centers and school partnerships to its K–5 literacy curriculum, ReadingImpact™, and the StudyTrackplatform for K–12 intervention tracking, Studyville's mission is to make high-quality education more accessible and accountable for every student.About Freedom250Henry the Star-Spangled Spaniel is a proud partner of Freedom250, the national initiative celebrating the 250th anniversary of American independence in 2026.Media ContactAmanda MartinFounder & CEO, StudyvillePhone: (225) 279-9443Email: Henry@studyville.comWebsite: www.starspangledhenry.com Instagram: @starspangledhenry

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