ChowPR Announces Launch of AI-Driven Media Pitching Platform for Hospitality Industry

ChowPR unveils PressPitch™, an AI-driven platform executing targeted media outreach and delivering measurable PR results for restaurants, cafés, and bars.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ChowPR , a public relations technology company focused on hospitality marketing, today announced the launch of its AI-driven media pitching platform, the ChowPR PressPitch™ Media Engine.The platform powers ChowPR’s internal campaign execution, enabling the company to deliver targeted, data-driven media outreach across local, national, and international online publications, blogs, TV and radio stations, podcasts, YouTubers, and more on behalf of restaurants, cafés, and bars. Rather than relying on traditional mass distribution, ChowPR uses the system to identify relevant journalists and media contacts, develop tailored pitches, and manage outreach from end to end for its clients.Unlike conventional press release wire services, which broadly distribute announcements with limited visibility into results, ChowPR’s platform analyzes each client story to identify its strongest media angle and matches it with journalists and media outlets that have recently covered similar topics. Targeting is further refined by publication type, geographic focus, and historical coverage patterns.ChowPR then executes personalized outreach campaigns, tailoring messaging to individual journalists and managing follow-ups based on engagement signals to improve response rates and secure media coverage.While ChowPR manages the full campaign process, each client receives access to a dedicated real-time dashboard to monitor performance. The dashboard provides visibility into outreach activity, journalist engagement, and campaign results, along with automated reporting and media coverage detection across the web.The ChowPR PressPitch™ Media Engine also includes deliverability infrastructure designed to support consistent email placement. In addition to direct email outreach, ChowPR expands distribution by submitting press materials through relevant publication contact forms and managing multi-channel outreach strategies.By combining AI-driven targeting with hands-on execution and transparent reporting, ChowPR offers hospitality businesses a more strategic and measurable approach to public relations—without requiring them to manage the process internally.For more information, visit https://www.chowpr.com

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