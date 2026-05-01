Delta Black Aerospace Establishes Southern Pines Hub Near Fort Bragg and North Carolina's Defense Industrial Base

The RAIDER 330, Delta Black Aerospace's Group 3 hybrid-electric VTOL UAS, photographed at the company's HQ in McKinney, TX. Delta Black Aerospace

New North Carolina office expands Delta Black's presence near key Army, Marine Corps, special operations, and defense innovation stakeholders across the state.

Southern Pines gives Delta Black a strategic position inside one of the country's most important defense corridors.” — Andrew Graziano, CFO, Delta Black Aerospace

SOUTHERN PINES, NC, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Delta Black Aerospace today announced the opening of a new office on the Eastern Seaboard, expanding the company’s presence in one of the nation’s most strategically important defense corridors.

Located in Southern Pines, North Carolina, the new office places Delta Black in close proximity to Fort Bragg, Aberdeen Training Facility, Camp Mackall, Pope Army Airfield, and the broader joint-force training and operational network in central North Carolina. The location also provides practical access to Camp Lejeune and Marine stakeholders on the coast, as well as the Research Triangle’s defense innovation, engineering, and industrial base.

The Southern Pines office strengthens Delta Black’s ability to work more closely with defense customers, prime contractors, suppliers, research institutions, and emerging technology partners across one of the country’s most important military corridors. The expansion aligns Delta Black’s physical footprint with North Carolina’s large military presence and growing role in unmanned systems, defense manufacturing, sustainment, and mission-focused innovation.

“Southern Pines gives Delta Black a strategic position inside one of the country’s most important defense corridors,” said Andrew Graziano, CFO. “From Fort Bragg and Camp Mackall to Camp Lejeune and the Research Triangle, this location improves our access to warfighters, defense partners, and the broader industrial base that supports mission readiness. It also creates more opportunity for collaboration with primes, suppliers, and government stakeholders as we continue to grow.”

The expansion also reflects Delta Black’s commitment to investing in North Carolina’s defense economy through closer engagement with military stakeholders, regional industry partners, and a workforce with deep military and aerospace experience. By strengthening its presence in Moore County, Delta Black is positioning itself to support mission requirements while contributing to local economic growth, defense innovation, and long-term industrial capacity in the state.

"North Carolina is a vital hub of the U.S. defense industrial base, home to countless dedicated patriots who continue serving their country long after hanging up their uniforms” said Ryan Morfin, CEO. “Delta Black aims to grow our presence here, forging strong roots in this remarkable community that's always stepped up for the nation's needs. We'll develop, test, and deploy next-generation UAS technologies for tomorrow's battles—with direct feedback from the warfighters themselves. It turns out a huge number of them call North Carolina home, and we're proud to join their ranks."

The new office supports Delta Black’s broader strategy of aligning its operational footprint with key defense markets and mission priorities. With headquarters in McKinney, Texas, and manufacturing and production operations in Amarillo, Texas, the company continues to expand in ways that improve access, responsiveness, and long-term support for defense customers.

Delta Black Aerospace develops advanced unmanned aerial systems for defense and mission-critical operations. Its flagship platform, the RAIDER 330, is a Group 3 UAS featuring hybrid-electric propulsion, VTOL and X-STOL capability, long endurance, and high usable payload capacity for ISR, logistics, and other demanding missions.

About Delta Black Aerospace

Delta Black Aerospace is an American unmanned systems company developing advanced UAS platforms for defense, military, and mission-critical operations. The company is focused on delivering next-generation capability through platforms engineered for payload, range, endurance, and operational flexibility. Its flagship RAIDER 330 platform is designed to provide high-performance capability in contested and austere environments.

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