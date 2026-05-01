Fly By Jing and KESSHŌ Partner on Three Sichuan-Inspired Chocolate Bars to Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In celebration of AAPI Heritage Month, Fly By Jing, the brand known for bold, transformational flavors inspired by the soul of Sichuan, is partnering with KESSHŌ , the Austin-based bean-to-bar ethical chocolate, on a limited edition Spicy Sichuan Chocolate Bar Set made with Fly By Jing Sichuan Chili Crisp. 100% of profits will be donated to Heart of Dinner , an organization that delivers weekly care packages to Asian American elders facing food insecurity in NYC and Los Angeles. Both Asian and woman-owned small businesses, Fly By Jing and KESSHŌ were built on a shared conviction that Asian flavors deserve to be celebrated on their own terms, both during AAPI Heritage Month and year-round. The set, which includes three Sichuan-inspired bars, is available at flybyjing.com and kessho.com while supplies last.The three flavors celebrate foundational Asian ingredients – chili crisp, Sichuan peppercorns, and black sesame – in the universally beloved format of chocolate. Each flavor is infused with the soul of Sichuan, taking the “Swicy” trend to the next level. The flavors include:• Sichuan Chili Crisp Black Sesame White Chocolate: Creamy white chocolate studded with Fly By Jing Original Sichuan Chili Crisp and layered with toasted black sesame. Nutty and spicy with a slow-building heat.• Sichuan Hot Pot Dark Chocolate: Deep, bittersweet dark chocolate infused with the gentle tingle of Sichuan peppercorn, heat of Sichuan chili peppers, and deep umami of fermented soy beans. Warming, aromatic, and electrifying.• Sichuan Chili Crisp Dark Milk Chocolate: Smooth dark milk chocolate packed with the nut-free CRUNCH of savory, umami-rich Fly By Jing Xtra Crunchy Sichuan Chili Crisp.“I first met Liang and Mark — the founders of KESSHŌ — in Shanghai years ago, and it's been a joy to watch them build a bean-to-bar chocolate brand rooted in Asian ingredients.” says Fly By Jing Founder and CEO Jing Gao. “These small-batch craft chocolates are now made by hand in Austin. We’re so excited to bring these unique flavors to the world, while raising money for one of my favorite non-profits, Heart of Dinner, who ensures our elders are fed.”Fly By Jing and KESSHŌ also share a deep investment in giving back to the AAPI community, and choosing Heart of Dinner as the charitable partner for the collaboration was an easy decision. Jing has personally been among the organization's earliest supporters since its founding, and this collaboration is an opportunity to bring that support to a wider audience. Since 2020, Heart of Dinner has delivered over 250,000 meals, now reaches 800+ Elders every week, and has directed $2.1M+ back to local small businesses. Every purchase from this collection goes directly toward keeping that work going.Founded in 2018 to bring Sichuan flavors mainstream, Fly By Jing has driven over one-third of chili crisp category growth — a pantry staple poised to keep growing— and from day one, Jing has used that platform to invest in and amplify fellow AAPI-owned businesses, changing palates and minds along the way.About Fly By JingFly By Jing doesn’t do neutral. They do loud, delicious, and unforgettable—a full-on flavor arsenal of noodles, sides, and sauces inspired by the soul of Sichuan, delivering on a promise to let your tastebuds fly. Founded by Chef Jing Gao, what began as a personal mission to make chili crisp mainstream has expanded into a gateway for cultural change. Using only real, high-quality ingredients, they make boundary-pushing flavors approachable. Your relationship with flavor will be forever changed.Igniting a new generation of premium Asian flavors, Fly By Jing has been named a winner of the 2026 NEXTY Awards, 2026 Good Housekeeping Kitchen Awards, 2025 People Food Awards, 2025 Better Homes & Gardens Food Awards, SELF Magazine’s 2025 Pantry Awards, Inc.’s Best in Business Awards, and one of Fast Company’s most innovative food companies in 2025, among others. Fly By Jing can be found in over 12,000 retail doors—including Target, Walmart, Whole Foods Market, and Costco. Follow along @flybyjing on Instagram or TikTok.About KesshoKESSHŌ was founded in 2019 by Mark Huetsch and Liang Wang. Liang was born and raised in Beijing and studied pastry in Tokyo, while Mark spent 14 years in China. We draw on these experiences to bring you Asian tastes that accentuate the unique flavor profiles of cacao carefully sourced from around the world.Since our founding, KESSHŌ has won several prestigious international awards, including Gold at the 2025 International Chocolate Awards World Final, Gold at the 2024 Academy of Chocolate World Final, and selection as a 2026 Good Food Award Finalist. We will continue to push the boundaries of exceptional chocolate. You can follow our journey on Instagram @kesshocacao.About Heart of DinnerHeart of Dinner was born in a 300-square-foot apartment kitchen in March 2020. In the early days of the pandemic, co-founders Yin Chang and Moonlynn Tsai began cooking culturally thoughtful hot meals and writing handwritten love notes for isolated Asian American Elders.What started as an instinctive act of love has grown into a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that now home-delivers over 800 care packages every week across New York City. Each package provides at least three days of culturally thoughtful nourishment, including senior-friendly meals from hyperlocal eateries, fresh produce, a handwritten note in the Elder’s native language, and a hand-illustrated bag that many Elders keep for years as reminders they are seen and loved. In 2025, Heart of Dinner expanded to Los Angeles, providing emergency relief to Elders displaced by the wildfires, and has continued delivering throughout 2026 as the work there continues to grow.FAQWhat is the Fly By Jing x KESSHŌ collaboration?A limited-edition Sichuan-inspired chocolate set blending chili crisp, peppercorn, and black sesame flavors.Where can I buy it?Available at flybyjing.com and kessho.com while supplies last.Does it support a cause?Yes—100% of profits benefit Heart of Dinner, supporting AAPI elders.What makes it unique?It fuses bold Sichuan “swicy” flavors with premium craft chocolate.

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