New Agency Meridian Advisory Partners Opens with a Clear Mission: Turn Audience Insight Into Online Revenue in Age of AI

Meridian Advisory Partners Co-founders, Samantha McClure (left), Amanda Klitsch-Fejes (center), Melanie Buck Lu (right)

Marketing veterans who've worked with Adobe, Far Niente, & Everytown for Gun Safety launch a better strategic partner for nonprofits, wineries, and D2C brands.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Meridian Advisory Partners, a boutique marketing and growth agency , officially opens its doors this week founded on the belief that mission-driven organizations and ambitious growth brands deserve the same caliber of strategic thinking and expertise as the biggest players in their industry.“We each walked away from big agencies separately, for our own reasons. We were deep into building our own things when we started reaching out to each other” says Co-Founder Amanda Klitsch-Fejes. “You need someone who knows this, she knows that cold. That back-and-forth made it clear pretty fast that the sum was greater than the parts.”Founded by Amanda Klitsch-Fejes, Melanie Buck Lu, and Samantha McClure, a team whose combined 50 years of experience spans Fortune 100 brands, high-growth startups, and mission-driven organizations, Meridian was built for a gap the founders kept running into throughout their careers. Growing organizations needed a partner that could adapt and handle it all from strategy to execution to change management but the options out there rarely fit the budget or the business."We saw the same situation over and over as executives in agencies and working in house client side," says Co-Founder Samantha McClure. "A winery trying to automate their email and SMS, a nonprofit working to build out a new digital growth program, a D2C brand stuck with an approach they'd outgrown. All of them really underserved by the options available. Mid to large agencies with the right expertise had gotten too bloated and too expensive for that market. Freelancers and consultants can be incredible, but you can end up working with five different people just to piece together what you need. We wanted to be the third option."Meridian works across the full spectrum of digital growth — from customer intelligence and go-to-market strategy to lifecycle programs, digital optimization, full-scale marketing execution, AI integration and change management.They bring particular depth in three areas: nonprofits looking to build out digital donor experience, improve donor acquisition and retention, wineries and wine brands building direct-to-consumer and wine club programs, and mid-size D2C organizations ready to upskill or scale their marketing infrastructure. Meridian's cross-industry lens means clients benefit from approaches their own industry often hasn't encountered yet."The most valuable thing we can tell a client is usually something their whole industry is ignoring when it's table stakes somewhere else," says Co-Founder Melanie Buck Lu. "Donor retention and wine club retention are basically the same problem with different branding. You only see that if you've worked across enough industries to know which tactics travel and which ones don't. That cross-industry pattern recognition is the whole point of how we're built."Meridian is also built for the current moment in marketing. With AI reshaping what's possible for marketing teams, the firm offers AI strategy, custom implementation, and governance services, with a grounded point of view on where it creates value for teams and where it doesn't.The agency is accepting new clients now. More information is available at meridianadvisorypartner.com.About Meridian Advisory Partners | Meridian Advisory Partners is a women-owned marketing strategy and growth agency founded on the belief that good work with good people is the standard. The firm brings senior-level strategy and execution to nonprofits, wineries, and growing D2C organizations through retainer and project-based engagements. Founded by Amanda Klitsch-Fejes, Melanie Buck Lu, and Samantha McClure, Meridian is based in Sacramento, CA. Learn more at meridianadvisorypartner.com

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