The Audio-First Faith App Answers the Question Parents Are Asking

Theo, the audio-first faith app, is built for both Catholic and Christian families. Parents choose the tradition that fits their family during onboarding.

WESTON, FL, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Is Theo Catholic? Is Theo Christian? One of most important question Christian parents ask before downloading Theo, the audio-first faith app for kids, has a simple answer: both, and by design.

Theo, made by family-faith technology company Familify, was built for Christian families across every major tradition. One of the first thing parents are asked when they open the app is what tradition fits their family, Catholic, Protestant, Evangelical, Non-Denominational, Independent Baptist, etc. Every story, prayer, and devotional inside the app will respect that choice.

A FAITH-NEUTRAL APP THAT IS NOT FAITH-NEUTRAL

Some Christian apps try to be denominationally neutral, ending up generic. Others build for one tradition, ignoring the rest. Theo takes a different approach: parents decide.

A Catholic family using Theo gets an additional pack of saint stories, the rosary, sacramental preparation, and content tied to the liturgical calendar. A Protestant family gets gospel-centered devotionals, Bible stories, and family prayer routines.

WHY THIS DESIGN MATTERS

The decision to let parents choose came from the founders' own family. Francisco Cornejo, founder and CEO of Theo, is a Non-Denominational Christian. His wife and co-founder Daniela is a devoted Catholic. They are raising two sons together, sharing one love for Jesus and two distinct faith traditions.

QUOTE FROM THE CEO OF THEO

"We exist to point families to Jesus," said Francisco Cornejo, founder and CEO of Theo. "There is more unity in our Christian faith traditions than most of us are aware of. That is why Theo is an app for the parents. They are the ones who should decide how to teach their kids about God. Our job is to give them the best possible content that fits their tradition, for their children."

THE DATA SUPPORTS IT

Among the more than one million actively engaged Christian families on Theo, every major Christian tradition is represented. Catholic, Protestant, Non-Denominational, Evangelical, and Orthodox families are all using the platform. Children using Theo log more than 20 million minutes of prayer every month, across all traditions.

AVAILABILITY

Theo is available on iOS and Android. Christian families of every tradition can learn more, choose their tradition, and start a free trial at https://theopray.com.

ABOUT THEO

Theo is the leading audio-first faith app for Christian families, helping parents nurture their children's spiritual formation through hundreds of audio Bible stories, prayers, family devotionals, and meditations. Theo's onboarding lets parents choose the tradition that fits their family, Catholic, Protestant, Evangelical, or Non-Denominational, so the content reflects what each household actually believes. Theo serves Christian families across the United States and Latin America in both English and Spanish. Theo is available on iOS and Android.

Theo is made by Familify, a family-faith technology company founded by CEO Francisco Cornejo and based in Weston, Florida. Learn more at https://theopray.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Theo Press Office

Email: info@familify.com

Web: https://familify.com

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