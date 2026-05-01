Strategist Cheetara Piry Documents How Outdated Digital Systems Are Blocking Mental Health Care Access

Cheetara Piry

Digital strategist Cheetara Piry points to outdated websites, poor search visibility, and broken intake systems as key barriers to mental health care access

Mental health patients who are ready to seek care are still met with broken search results, outdated directories, and intake processes that lose them before they ever reach a provider” — Cheetara Piry

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Mental Health Awareness Month draws national attention to the state of behavioral health care, a less visible crisis continues to undermine access: the digital infrastructure connecting patients to providers is failing to keep pace with demand.More than 160 million Americans currently live in federally designated mental health professional shortage areas. But according to mental health care digital growth strategist Cheetara Piry , the shortage is only part of the problem."Capacity exists. Demand exists. The digital system between them is broken," said Piry, who leads Therapy Growth Solutions and co-leads Giving Proof alongside Zen Spencer-Harris. "Providers have open appointments. Patients are actively searching. But outdated websites, poor Google rankings, and intake systems that create friction are preventing those connections from happening."Piry's work, which spans over 100 behavioral health and mission-driven websites, has documented the scope of this disconnect across organizations of all sizes.Data Points to a Systemic ProblemThe pattern Piry describes is consistent across markets. A $10M federally qualified health center in Oakland was virtually invisible online despite operating multiple locations throughout the city. After a digital infrastructure rebuild, the organization saw a 1,138% increase in website traffic and a 975% increase in new users within 60 days, establishing digital as a measurable patient acquisition channel for the first time.In Georgetown, Kentucky, Khalsa Psychiatric Services engaged Piry to build their entire digital presence before the practice opened. Within one year of launch, the practice had generated over 95 qualified patient leads and was ranked as the top psychiatrist in the local market.These cases reflect a broader trend in behavioral health: organizations that invest in digital infrastructure as a core operational function, rather than a marketing expense, are seeing measurable returns. Redlands Therapy Services reported 70% year-over-year revenue growth after restructuring its digital positioning. One solo practitioner saw new client volume increase by 600% after implementing a structured acquisition system.Shift Toward Measurable Patient AcquisitionIndustry observers have noted a shift among mental health care organizations away from vanity metrics and toward systems that tie digital activity to patient volume and revenue.Piry's approach reflects this shift. Her measurement systems track intake conversion, revenue attribution, and overall organizational growth rather than impressions or clicks. Her firms operate across Google search positioning, AI platform visibility, site architecture, online advertising systems, intake flow optimization, and performance measurement."The question is no longer whether a campaign ran," Piry said. "It is whether it filled appointments. If it cannot be tracked to revenue, it does not count."Access Remains the BottleneckAs national conversations around mental health continue to grow, Piry argues that awareness is no longer the primary barrier."Mental health patients who are ready to seek care are still met with broken search results, outdated directories, and intake processes that lose them before they ever reach a provider," Piry said. "Awareness without access is a dead end."Her work to date has generated millions of dollars in revenue for mental health care organizations and helped hundreds of organizations reach page 1 or #1 rankings on Google."If patients cannot find the right provider," Piry said, "the system failed before care ever began."

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