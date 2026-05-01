Community Care Corps Awards $3.5 million to 2026 National Cohort of Grantees to Strengthen Support for Family Caregivers

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A $3.5M investment expands programs nationwide to support and uplift family caregivers and strengthen community care.

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new wave of community innovation is underway to support America’s family caregivers, a population composed of more than 63 million people.Today, Community Care Corps announced its 2026 national cohort of grantees, made possible through funding from the U.S. Administration for Community Living (ACL). This new group of organizations spanning communities across the country will lead efforts to expand volunteer-driven support for family caregivers, older adults, and individuals with disabilities.These grantees represent a powerful, community-based response to one of the nation’s most urgent and growing challenges: ensuring caregivers have the support they need to sustain their vital role.Each selected grantee will develop, scale, and implement innovative local programs that mobilize volunteers to provide nonmedical assistance such as transportation, companionship, respite care, and help with daily tasks, offering caregivers meaningful relief. Additionally, these vital programs help individuals remain independent in their homes and communities.Together, this cohort reflects the creativity and commitment of communities nationwide to reimagine how caregiving support is delivered. This new cohort builds on that foundation and advances the goals of ACL’s National Strategy to Support Family Caregivers , which calls for expanded access to resources that protect caregivers’ health and well-being while enabling them to continue caring for their loved ones.Community Care Corps is managed by the Oasis Institute in partnership with Caregiver Action Network, USAging, and Altarum. Since its launch in 2019, the program has supported community-based organizations in developing and scaling volunteer models that address gaps in caregiving support.“At the Oasis Institute, we consider all aspects of healthy aging as our scope of work,” said Paul Weiss, Oasis President. “The impact of caregiving for an older person creates economic and quality of life ripples through a multi-generational family, the communities in which they live and work, the healthcare system, and social support systems. Community Care Corps explores ways volunteers can provide meaningful support to family caregivers in myriad ways, and these constructive impacts create similar ripples that lead to improved outcomes across those same family, community, healthcare, and social safety net systems."“This new cohort represents the future of caregiving in America, one where communities come together to ensure caregivers are seen, supported, and not left to do this work alone,” said Marvell Adams Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Caregiver Action Network. “Through these grantees, we are expanding a national network of care that strengthens families, promotes independence, and brings dignity to millions of Americans.”“Community Care Corps is investing in innovative solutions that expand access to direct supports for older adults, individuals with disabilities, and the family caregivers who play such a vital role in their lives,” said USAging CEO Sandy Markwood. “Together, these grantees will elevate volunteer models of nonmedical assistance that will create more supportive communities nationwide.”With this new cohort, Community Care Corps continues to grow a nationwide movement powered by volunteers, driven by community, and dedicated to ensuring that every caregiver has the support they need to thrive.For more information, CLICK HERE --CONTACTS:Oasis InstituteSara Paigespaige@oasisnet.orgCaregiver Action NetworkNichole Goblengoble@caregiveraction.orgUSAgingMary Ekmek@usaging.org######ABOUT THE PARTNERSHIP TEAMThe Oasis Institute is a national nonprofit organization that promotes healthy aging through lifelong learning, wellness programs, and volunteer engagement. Founded in St. Louis, Missouri in 1982, Oasis has a national membership of 360,000 adults and serves 52,000 people annually through partnerships in 700 communities in 47 states. For more information, visit oasisnet.org or call 314-862-4859 x 24.Caregiver Action Network (CAN) is the nation’s leading nonprofit dedicated to improving the quality of life for the more than 63 million family caregivers in America. From parents of children with complex health needs to spouses, friends, and adult children caring for loved ones with chronic conditions, disabilities, or Alzheimer’s, CAN supports the full spectrum of caregiving families. Through free education, peer support, and resources, CAN empowers caregivers nationwide to provide care with strength, resilience, and hope. Learn more at CaregiverAction.org.USAging is the national association representing and supporting the network of Area Agencies on Aging and advocating for the Title VI Native American Aging Programs. Our members help older adults, people with disabilities and family caregivers throughout the United States live with optimal health, well-being, independence and dignity in their homes and communities. For more information, visit usaging.org and follow @theUSAging on Facebook, X, and Instagram.--This project #90CCDG0002 is supported by the Administration for Community Living (ACL), U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of a financial assistance award totaling $10,364,463 with 75 percent funded by ACL/HHS and $3,458,052, or 25 percent funded by non-government source(s). The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by ACL/HHS, or the U.S. Government.

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