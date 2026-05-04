TuxCare Director of Global Enterprise Sales To Speak at Devoxx UK 2026

TuxCare

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TuxCare , a global innovator in cybersecurity, today announced that Sven Sellen , Director of Global Enterprise Sales, is slated to speak at Devoxx UK 2026 that takes place May 6-7, 2026 at the Business Design Centre in London.A leading software developer event, Devoxx UK offers developers, architects and other technical leaders action-packed days of learning, exploration, and connection through in-depth talks and hands-on workshops. At 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 7 in Room A, Sellen is scheduled to present a session titled, “Engineering for the Long Haul: Operating Open Source at Scale.”Open-source software powers the world’s most innovative enterprises, but keeping it secure, compliant, and reliable over the long haul is where complexity (and unexpected risk) quietly creeps in. In his talk, Sellen will explore the challenges organizations face when working with open-source technologies that often have short lifecycles and require regular upgrades. Attendees can walk away with the beginnings of a practical playbook for extending the useful life of open-source software – helping to keep systems secure, audits calm, and engineers focused on building what’s next rather than maintaining what’s old.Attendees will also have the opportunity to learn how TuxCare’s rebootless patching, end-of-life security updates, noise-free vulnerability scanning, and enterprise support for community operating systems enable enterprises to run open-source software with confidence even when the calendar or threat landscape say otherwise.Sven is a veteran of the cybersecurity and open-source industries, currently serving as the Director of Global Enterprise Sales at TuxCare, Inc. With more than 25 years of experience in consulting, sales engineering, and project management, he has built deep expertise in cybersecurity – particularly in endpoint security, DDoS protection and managed services. A seasoned speaker, he frequently presents at industry and partner events across Europe, sharing insights on the evolving cybersecurity landscape.For more information on Sellen’s session, visit:For detailed information on the Devoxx UK event, visit:About TuxCareTuxCare is on a mission to reduce the risk of cyber exploitation while making it easier for enterprises to get the most from their open-source technologies. Through its automated rebootless vulnerability patching solutions, end-of-life security offerings, and enterprise-grade support for AlmaLinux, TuxCare empowers thousands of organizations to protect themselves while leveraging the most advanced enterprise security solutions on the market today. The world’s largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to https://tuxcare.com

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