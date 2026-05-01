NUJ celebrates May Day with publication of new recruitment and organising strategy

The NUJ has marked May Day with the publication of the first phase of a new recruitment and organising strategy, outlining how the union can build collective power across the journalism industry.

May Day is celebrated globally by the labour movement and commemorates the historic struggle for the eight-hour working day and five-day working week. It’s a powerful reminder of what collective action can achieve and why we need unions to challenge injustice, eradicate inequality, and win better terms and condition.

Too many journalists and media workers are struggling with low pay amid a cost-of-living crisis; freelances face growing instability, with some publications exploiting insecure working arrangements; and journalists from marginalised backgrounds are increasingly subjected to far right rhetoric that can hinder their ability to report safely and freely.

These are just some of the challenges that the NUJ’s new recruitment and organising strategy seeks to tackle by building the union’s collective strength. Polling carried out by YouGov for the TUC in 2025 found nearly three in five workers (58%) have never been asked to join a union. And three in ten workers are not confident that they know how to join one.

The strategy emphasises that recruitment is a shared responsibility, with every member playing a role in building the union. It also places strong focus on supporting members throughout their careers – from students and early career journalists to freelances and retired members – and on ensuring the union remains relevant across all sectors including digital media, broadcasting, publishing, newspapers, and PR & communications.

Laura Davison, NUJ general secretary, said:

“The strong future of our union depends on our collective efforts to recruit and organise. The NUJ is needed more than ever to stand up for journalism and fight for the terms and conditions of our members. “With the advent of AI, challenges of misinformation and disinformation, rapid changes to media consumption and the sheer speed of change, our structures and frameworks - from branches to the Code of Conduct - are crucial for stability and solidarity. “This document aims to be both a practical guide to how you can help and a collation of responses to a year-long process of consultation through our union bodies. It is not the end of the process.”

The first phase of the recruitment and organising strategy is available to read online.

May Day events

Trade Union Week, which runs until Monday 4 May in Ireland, is drawing to a close. But there are still plenty of opportunities for members to get involved over the weekend.

A May Day march held by the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU) and the Dublin Council of Trade Unions will take place from 6:30pm this evening (1 May) at the Garden of Remembrance in Dublin. Meanwhile, in Belfast trade unionists will gather at 11:30am in Writers’ Square on Saturday 2 May for a march through the city centre.

In the UK, Leeds TUC and Stand Up to Racism are hosting a May Day march on Saturday, 2 May. The event will kick off at 11:30am starting from Leeds Art Gallery. Another rally will take place in Tyne and Wear from 11am at the Bandstand, Exhibition Park, Newcastle.

Find events in your area below:

Friday 1 May

Hastings: Cornwallis Gardens at 5:30pm. Learn more.

Saturday, 2 May

Derry: Waterside Train Station from 2pm. Learn more.

Leeds: Leeds Art Gallery from 11:30am. Learn more.

Newcastle: Bandstand, Exhibition Park from 11am. Learn more.

Southend: Pier Hill High Street at 11:45am. Learn more.

Sunday, 3 May

Glasgow: Barrowland Park from 10:30am. Learn more.

Manchester: Near Holt Town Metrolink Station from 11am. Learn more.

Monday, 4 May

London: Clerkenwell Green from 12pm. Learn more.

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