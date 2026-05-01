Commissioner Miller Praises U.S. House Passage of Farm Bill

AUSTIN — Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller today applauded U.S. House passage of the Farm Bill.

The following statement may be attributed to Commissioner Miller:

“The House passage of the Farm Bill is a major win for American agriculture and a clear message that Washington is finally listening to our farmers, ranchers, and rural communities.

Our producers are facing skyrocketing input costs, volatile markets, and crushing regulations. They need certainty, not more uncertainty. This Farm Bill delivers by strengthening the farm safety net, investing in rural America, and providing real relief at the grocery store.

This isn’t just about food security — it’s about national security. I’ve helped lead the fight to ban foreign adversaries like China from buying American farm and ranch land, and I strongly support the House’s amendment to do exactly that. Our farmland is a strategic national asset and must remain in American hands, period.

Now the Senate must act swiftly and send a strong final Farm Bill to President Trump — one that protects our producers, defends our land, and secures our food supply for generations. Texas farmers and ranchers are counting on it