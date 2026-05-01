Commissioner Miller Statement on the Passing of Chad Hasty

AUSTIN — Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller has issued the following statement on the passing of Lubbock-based radio host, Chad Hasty:

“I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Chad Hasty, a proud West Texan, a clear conservative voice, and a tireless advocate for the values that make our state great. He always spoke his mind and stood firm in his convictions.

I had the privilege of joining Chad on his show many times over the years, and he was always insightful, fair, and deeply committed to getting to the truth. He asked the tough questions, gave folks a fair shake, and kept his listeners informed and entertained on the issues that matter most.

My prayers are with his wife, his family, the thousands of people in Lubbock and around our state who knew and respected him. He will be deeply missed, but his impact won’t be forgotten.”