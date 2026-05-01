GOVERNOR TATE REEVES DECLARES MAY AS OLDER AMERICANS MONTH

(JACKSON, MISS) — Governor Tate Reeves has officially declared May as Older Americans Month in Mississippi. This month recognizes the invaluable contributions of older adults across the state, encourages renewed focus on aging trends and reaffirms our commitment to caring for older adults within our communities.

This year’s theme, Champion Your Health, highlights the importance of empowering older Mississippians to take charge of their physical, mental and emotional well-being, ensuring they stay active, informed and most importantly, independent.

The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS), Division of Aging and Adult Services (DAAS) is proud to support the observance of this month by continuing to provide critical programs and services that promote independence and quality of life for older adults.

“Older Americans Month is a time to celebrate the wisdom and impact of older adults in our communities,” said KenYada Blake-Washington, Aging and Adult Services Division Director at MDHS. “Through Aging and Adult Services, we are supporting older individuals as they live a healthy, independent life.”

Communities and individuals can take steps to champion health and advance healthy aging by:

Staying up to date on preventive care and screenings

Building and maintaining social connections that support emotional well-being

Choosing nutritious, minimally processed foods

Incorporating regular physical activity to support strength and mobility

Practicing daily habits that support mental health and resilience

“I am proud to proclaim May as Older Americans’ Month in the State of Mississippi,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “It’s a time to recognize and honor older adults and their immense influence on every facet of families and communities throughout Mississippi and American society.”

Throughout the month, MDHS will highlight resources and services designed to support the livelihood of older adults such as nutrition programs and caregiver support services.

For more information on the services that are available adults and how you can support them, visit https://www.mdhs.ms.gov/aging/.

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