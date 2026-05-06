NAUMD Announces 2026 Award Winners Recognizing Excellence in Uniform and Workwear Innovation

Winning programs from the 2026 NAUMD Awards, featuring Image of the Year and Best Dressed Public Safety Department honorees.

Independent judges select the industry’s top uniform programs, honoring excellence in design, functionality, and real-world impact.

The programs recognized this year demonstrate how uniforms are evolving through innovation, technology, and a deep understanding of end-user needs.” — Rick Levine, Executive Director of the NAUMD

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Network Association of Uniform Manufacturers and Distributors (NAUMD) proudly announces the winners of the 2026 NAUMD Awards , presented May 5 during the association’s annual convention. These awards recognize outstanding achievement across the global uniform, image apparel, and workwear industry , honoring programs that demonstrate excellence in design, innovation, functionality, and impact.Each year, submissions are evaluated by an independent panel of judges who score entries based on criteria including appearance, effectiveness in solving client needs, innovation, and program execution. The highest-scoring entries in each category are selected as winners, ensuring a rigorous and objective process.“The NAUMD Awards represent the very best of what our industry can achieve when collaboration, creativity, and technical expertise come together,” said Rick Levine, Executive Director of NAUMD. “This year’s winners reflect a strong commitment to innovation and a deep understanding of how uniforms support the people who wear them every day.”Image of the Year AwardsThe Image of the Year Awards recognize complete uniform programs that successfully align brand identity with performance and wearer satisfaction.Among the honorees, Affinity’s program for Huntington Bank delivered a refresh for more than 6,300 employees across 975 branches, combining brand-forward design with all-day comfort. BAMKO’s program for Kampgrounds of America (KOA) transformed a legacy outdoor brand into a unified identity across 500+ locations.In entertainment, TSC Inc & Bicosa created immersive wardrobe design for Universal Orlando’s Epic Universe, while Design Collective by Cintas delivered programs for Hollywood Casino Joliet and State Farm Arena, emphasizing fit, fashion, and employee engagement.Additional winners include Lands’ End Outfitters for its Chase Style Apparel Program and Avis/Budget initiative, Luly Yang Design Group for Canlis and Open Arms Health Care, and OOBE Apparel Design Group for Chick-fil-A’s TeamStyle 4.0 program serving more than 250,000 team members globally. Programs from Unisync Group, Workwear Outfitters, and J.A. Uniforms further demonstrated excellence across multiple industries.Innovation AwardsThe Innovation Awards recognize breakthrough products, technologies, and systems advancing the industry.This year’s winners highlight the growing integration of technology into uniform programs. Bodi Me’s Size-Me 5.0 platform is redefining digital sizing and fit, while Hero’s Pride introduced NFC-enabled smart patches connecting uniforms to digital data. Xerafy’s TEX Roll enables on-demand RFID tagging within production.Advancements in garment performance were also recognized. Fechheimer’s ElementFlex HardShell Jacket and LION’s CX360 Stretch Blousecoat improve comfort and mobility, while Milliken & Company’s Assure™ offers firefighters a non-PFAS, non-halogenated moisture barrier.Manufacturing and business innovation were equally strong, with Kariwala Industries’ AI-driven line balancing improving production efficiency and The Uniform Solution’s Insights platform transforming data use. Sustainability efforts were highlighted through Lands’ End School Uniform’s One Less Worry initiative.Best Dressed Public Safety Department AwardsThe Best Dressed Public Safety Department Awards honor programs that enhance professionalism, functionality, and pride among public safety personnel.Fechheimer was recognized for multiple programs, including the Kentucky State Police Honor Guard, University of Kentucky Police Department, and Seattle Police Department, each balancing tradition with modern performance.GALLS & LION featuring Elbeco were honored for programs with the Atlanta and Philadelphia Police Departments, including a large-scale transformation impacting nearly 2,000 officers. Additional winners included the Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office, Canadian Coast Guard, Peel Regional EMS, and Three Rivers Ambulance Authority.Across all categories, this year’s winners demonstrate how uniforms continue to evolve as essential tools that enhance performance, reinforce identity, and support the people who rely on them every day.About NAUMDThe Network Association of Uniform Manufacturers and Distributors (NAUMD) is a global network of companies that design, manufacture, and distribute uniforms and workwear. NAUMD connects industry professionals, provides education, and recognizes excellence through programs like the NAUMD Awards.

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