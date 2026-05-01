Only Tires Set to Transform Online Tire Buying for American Drivers

The Only Tires #ShowUsYourTires initiative allows customers to enter for a chance to win a free set of tires by community vote.

Wisconsin-based retailer launches with guaranteed tire fitment, 18,000+ installer partners nationwide, and #ShowUsYourTires launch giveaway promotion

WRIGHTSTOWN, WI, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Only Tires, a new online tire retailer launched in Spring 2026, is bringing guaranteed tire fitment, a nationwide tire installer network, and a simplified tire buying experience to American drivers. The brand is the newest division of Enthusiast Enterprises Inc.

Guaranteed Tire Fitment on Every Order

Only Tires pairs proprietary fitment data with deep aftermarket expertise to guarantee that every tire it sells fits the vehicle it’s ordered for. Shoppers enter their Year, Make, and Model to receive curated recommendations based on use case, tread life, warranty coverage, and style—eliminating the guesswork that has long defined online tire shopping.

18,000+ Local Installers, Coast to Coast

Every Only Tires order can be shipped directly to one of more than 18,000 partnered shops nationwide for professional tire installation. For customers who prefer to handle the job themselves, home delivery is available on all orders.

Deep Inventory, Fast & Free Shipping

The Only Tires catalog features over 100 top-selling tire brands—including Michelin, Nitto, and Goodyear—with extensive in-stock availability. All orders ship free to the lower 48 states, and financing options are available at checkout.

#ShowUsYourTires Launch Giveaway

To celebrate the launch, Only Tires is running its #ShowUsYourTires social media campaign. Participants can tag @OnlyTires with the hashtag for a chance to win a free set of tires, with winners selected monthly - all who want to enter can also do so on the Only Tires' #ShowUsYourTires landing page.

The grand prize: one winner will receive tires for life. Shoppers can also sign up with their email address to unlock additional discounts.



About Only Tires

Founded in 2026 as a division of Enthusiast Enterprises Inc., Only Tires is changing the way Americans buy tires online. By combining proprietary fitment data, one of the largest install networks in the industry, and dedicated customer service, Only Tires makes it easy for drivers to find, buy, and install the right tires—guaranteed.

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