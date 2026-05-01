Switch Signs to Babygrande Records and Announces New Single 'Serpent’s Tongue' Featuring Planet Asia

Cover Art: Mysteriousfour_ Photo: Tara Cooper

Switch kicks off a new era with Babygrande Records, joining forces with Planet Asia on the hard-hitting new single “Serpent’s Tongue.”

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising artist Switch marks a major career milestone with the release of his new single, “Serpent’s Tongue,” produced by Sythe and featuring Planet Asia, a prominent West Coast rapper and one-half of the iconic duo Cali Agents, alongside the announcement of his official signing to Babygrande Records.“Serpent's Tongue” represents a refined and fully realized version of Switch’s evolving sound. The track showcases his signature dark, atmospheric style and blended layered lyricism.Switch’s creative process is highly iterative, often involving extensive revisions and collaboration. While his earlier work explored lighter themes at times, his music consistently gravitates toward a darker, more introspective space. Drawing influence from artists such as Nas and JAY-Z, as well as unexpected inspirations like Black Sabbath and Korn, his sound bridges classic hip-hop with experimental edges.His subject matter delves into deeply personal territory, exploring themes of addiction and its darker consequences alongside struggles with faith and inner conflict. This ultimately seeks to bridge those experiences toward clarity and optimism.His signing to Babygrande Records marks a full-circle moment, having grown up influenced by the label’s roster and legacy of supporting distinctive, non-mainstream voices. The partnership positions Switch to expand his reach and further establish his identity as a boundary-pushing artist.With “Serpent's Tongue,” Switch introduces listeners to a world defined by depth and mystery, setting the tone for what’s to come.

Switch x Planet Asia - "Serpent's Tongue" [Official Audio]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.