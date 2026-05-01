Silver Awakening Launches Platform Redefining Next Chapter for Women 50+ Through Mentorship, Education, and Community

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Silver Awakening introduces a defining concept: the Silver Sage™ —a woman rooted in clarity, discernment, and self-directed living

Women at this stage don’t need more advice—they need understanding, guidance, and community. When women can clearly interpret and reframe what they’ve experienced, they heal, transform, and thrive.” — Diane Manning, CEO and Co-founder

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SILVER AWAKENING www.silverawakening.com ) today announced its upcoming launch as a new transformative personal empowerment platform created exclusively for women 50+ navigating major life transitions, including career reinvention, gray (late) divorce, finances, health and wellness, and personal rebuilding—a life stage the company calls Silver Sage ™.At the center of the platform is a defining concept: the Silver Sage™ —a woman who has moved beyond externally driven roles and into a stage characterized by clarity, discernment, and self-directed decision-making.As more than 40 million women in the United States enter this life stage by 2030, they represent one of the most influential economic and cultural forces today. Yet despite their impact, few platforms address the intellectual and psychological dimensions of this transition. Silver Awakening was created to fill that gap. Unlike traditional coaching, therapy, or retreat-based models, Silver Awakening is grounded in education—providing women 50+ with structured frameworks, resources, and insight to understand their experiences and move forward with clarity and self-trust.“Women at this stage don’t need more advice—they need understanding, guidance, and community,” said Diane Manning, CEO and Co-founder of Silver Awakening. “When women can clearly interpret and reframe what they’ve experienced, they heal, transform, and thrive.”The platform will offer:• Expert-led courses focused on life transitions and personal clarity• Thought leadership content grounded in real-life experience• Frameworks that help women interpret emotional and relational patterns• Community and in-person experiences, including retreatsThe official launch is scheduled for August 18, 2026. In advance of the launch, Silver Awakening will release a series of articles, live Silver Talks™, insights, and resources introducing the Silver Sage™ framework. About Silver AwakeningSilver Awakening is a personal empowerment platform designed for women 50+ who are entering a new, deeply transformative stage of life. Through insight, structured frameworks, and experience-informed learning, the platform helps women understand and navigate major life transitions with clarity, confidence, and self-trust.At the heart of Silver Awakening is a multi-dimensional ecosystem that includes expert-led courses, mentorship, community, wellness content, live and virtual experiences, and a curated marketplace. Together, these offerings provide women with the tools, perspective, and support to move forward intentionally—whether they are redefining purpose, navigating relationship changes, managing financial transitions, or embracing shifts in health, identity, and lifestyle. Equally powerful is the Silver Awakening community where members form peer-to-peer connections—sharing insight, perspective, and lived experience in ways that foster both understanding and belonging.Silver Awakening introduces and elevates the concept of the Silver Sage™—a powerful new identity that reframes this stage of life as one of discernment, personal authority, and aligned reinvention. Rather than focusing on limitations, the platform recognizes this chapter as a time of expansion, clarity, and self-directed growth.By combining education, community, and curated experiences, Silver Awakening supports women not just in navigating change—but in fully stepping into a more intentional, empowered way of living.

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