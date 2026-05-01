Compass Business Solutions Appoints Chief Integration Officer, Launches New Operations Consulting Service Line

Mars, Pennsylvania firm focuses on aligning people strategy with operational systems to help businesses scale.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Compass Business Solutions, a strategic consulting firm dedicated to maximizing organizational performance, has appointed Sam to the role of Chief Integration Officer and added a new Operations Consulting service line designed to help organizations align their people strategy with operational systems.

The appointment and service addition reflect a shift in how the firm addresses client needs. Rather than treating talent management and operations as separate functions, the Chief Integration Officer role focuses on the connection between these areas—ensuring that how organizations hire and lead aligns with how they pay, track, reward, and scale.

Addressing the Strategy-to-Execution Gap

Many organizations possess a solid people strategy but struggle with execution. The Operations Consulting service line addresses this challenge by helping businesses:

• Identify where manual workarounds reduce team productivity

• Implement systems, from HRIS transitions to change management, that support rapid growth

• Move from intuition-based decisions to data-driven organizational planning

"The Compass team not only took the time to understand our problem, they understood our Company. Compass was not just a consulting firm but a true partner taking a vested interest in our long term success," said Kelly M., a Compass client.

The service line targets organizations navigating M&A transitions, moving from a PEO to an in-house model, or implementing reorganization efforts. According to the firm, operational friction often occurs not in the vision itself but in handoffs and change management processes.

Integration as an Organizational Framework

The firm's approach emphasizes building scalable frameworks rather than isolated technical fixes. The goal is to create operational foundations that allow teams to focus on strategic objectives without administrative obstacles.

Compass Business Solutions serves clients nationwide. The firm brings together individual coaching and team development to support employees at all levels of an organization.

"A strong mentoring program is essential to FHLBank's efforts to build a strong leadership talent pipeline. Compass's consultation, resources, and training really took our program to the next level," said Carolyn M., a client who worked with the firm on leadership development initiatives.

Company Background and Approach

The firm was founded by Alisa Spector Angelo, who identified a gap during her MBA program: business education focused primarily on numbers and data points with limited attention on people. Her background as an Elite gymnast and D1 Athlete at the University of Pittsburgh, combined with her experience coaching the UMASS gymnastics team, shaped her approach to team development.

Angelo applied motivational theories and organizational development frameworks in both athletic and corporate settings. She became the youngest executive of Shandon Inc.'s operating group before founding Compass Business Solutions. The firm's mission is to create work environments where people thrive.

Five core values guide all client engagements: Connect, Courage, Custom, Care, and Craft. These values drive every conversation, interaction, decision, and work product the firm produces.

"I couldn't be happier with the service that was orchestrated and delivered by Compass. From the outset, they made us feel as if we were their only client, their work was beyond tremendous and we believe sets us up for success both in the short and longer term," said Scott B., another client who engaged the firm's services.

Services and Client Focus

Compass Business Solutions provides services including business growth consulting, outsourced HR, leadership development, talent acquisition, performance management, employee engagement programs, and compliance support. The firm works with CEOs, presidents, and business owners focused on maximizing organizational performance.

Ms. Hannah Collins, Director of Business Development at Compass Business Solutions, stated that the Operations Consulting service line represents the firm's commitment to helping clients build operational foundations that support their strategic ambitions.

HR and People Operations leaders seeking to learn more about integrating people strategy with operational systems can contact Compass Business Solutions at +1 724-670-3825 or visit https://wearecompass.com/ for additional information. The firm's insights and resources are available at https://wearecompass.com/insights/.

###

About Compass Business Solutions

Compass Business Solutions is a strategic consulting firm headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with a fully remote team. The company's mission is to create work environments where people thrive. Compass brings together individual coaching and team development to empower employees at all levels of an organization. The firm serves clients in Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C., Orange County, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, and Texas and is able to work with clients all over the country. Services include business growth consulting, outsourced HR, leadership development, talent acquisition, performance management, employee engagement programs, and compliance support. Five core values guide all client engagements: Connect, Courage, Custom, Care, and Craft.

Contact Details:

624 Chilliwack Lane

Mars, PA 16046

United States

Notes to Editors

• Compass Business Solutions provides custom human resources, organizational development, and leadership training services to businesses.

• The organization is headquartered in Mars, Pennsylvania.

End of Press Release.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.