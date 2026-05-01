Liberty Physical Therapy & Wellness Celebrates 15 Years of Serving Jersey City with Integrated, Patient-Centered Care

Jersey City’s top-rated PT clinic celebrates a 15-year milestone of delivering personalized,non-surgical physical therapy to patients of all ages.

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liberty Physical Therapy & Wellness is proud to celebrate 15 years of providing comprehensive physical therapy in Jersey City, NJ, along with acupuncture and massage therapy services to patients of all ages.

Since opening its doors in 2011, Liberty Physical Therapy & Wellness has grown into one of the most trusted rehabilitation providers in the area, with more than 1,500 five-star reviews and three convenient locations serving Jersey City and the surrounding communities. The clinic’s long-standing presence reflects its commitment to delivering high-quality, personalized care focused on long-term recovery and patient outcomes.

Over the past 15 years, Liberty PT & Wellness has helped thousands of patients ranging from infants and children to adults and seniors regain mobility, reduce pain, and live better. The clinic offers a wide range of services, including orthopedic rehabilitation, sports injury treatment, post-surgical recovery, chronic pain management, pelvic floor therapy, and pediatric physical therapy.

A defining feature of the clinic’s success has been its individualized, custom-tailored treatment approach. Each patient undergoes a comprehensive evaluation, allowing clinicians to develop targeted care plans that address the root cause of pain and support faster, more effective recovery.

“For 15 years, our focus has been on helping patients move better and feel stronger through targeted, hands-on care,” said Dr. Mittal, owner of Liberty Physical Therapy & Wellness. “We take the time to understand each patient’s condition and build a treatment plan that supports meaningful and lasting results.”

In addition to physical therapy, the clinic integrates acupuncture and massage therapy into its treatment programs, offering a holistic, multi-disciplinary approach to care. This integrated model allows patients to benefit from a combination of therapies designed to enhance recovery, reduce discomfort, and improve overall well-being.

As demand continues to rise for non-surgical and drug-free treatment options, Liberty PT remains committed to providing high-quality rehabilitation services across its three state- of-the-art Jersey City locations.

Patients looking for physical therapy in Jersey City - including pelvic floor therapy, pediatric physical therapy, and customized rehabilitation programs - can learn more by contacting the clinic directly.

About Liberty Physical Therapy & Wellness

Liberty Physical Therapy & Wellness is a Jersey City-based provider of physical therapy, acupuncture, and massage therapy services. With more than 15 years of experience, over 1,500 five-star reviews, and three convenient locations, the clinic focuses on helping patients restore movement, reduce pain, and return to activities they enjoy.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.