BDA International and ColtrinMethod PR Introduce Inaugural Event Series Beginning with Point-of-Care Industry Summit

New Series Now Accepting Speaker and Panel Proposals for Inaugural Event

we aim to create an environment where established and emerging companies can gain visibility, exchange ideas, connect the dots, and accelerate adoption of their technologies.” — Dost Mushtaq, Managing Partner of BDA International

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BDA International and ColtrinMethod PR today announced they are teaming up to produce a new event series focused on highlighting the most important ecosystems that are shaping the future of healthcare. The inaugural event of this new series, the PoC360 Summit, is focused on the point-of-care healthcare industry and will take place on September 17-18, 2026, in Salt Lake City, Utah.PoC360 is an opportunity for leaders in the point-of-care ecosystem to showcase their technologies, share insights, and connect with key stakeholders across the industry. The event will bring together executives, clinicians, researchers, and innovators to explore the latest advancements in diagnostics, therapeutics, artificial intelligence, regulatory and communications strategies, and real-world applications of point-of-care healthcare solutions.“The growing point-of-care industry continues to lead from the front in transforming how and where care is delivered,” said Dost Mushtaq, Managing Partner of BDA International. “With the PoC360 Summit, we aim to create an environment where established and emerging companies can gain visibility, exchange ideas, connect the dots, and accelerate adoption of their technologies as we collaborate to build a healthcare ecosystem centered on the patient, not on the laboratory.”The integrated summit experience is expected to feature keynote presentations, panel discussions, group workshops, and networking opportunities tailored to foster meaningful collaboration. Attendees will gain insights into market trends, reimbursement strategies, and implementation best practices critical to scaling point-of-care solutions.Summit organizers are now accepting proposals for speakers and panel discussions. Additional details regarding speakers, agenda, and registration will be announced in the coming weeks. For more information about The PoC360 Summit, please visit https://www.poc360summit.com About BDA International, Inc.:BDA International is an independent global capital markets and communications firm offering a wide range of capital markets-related analysis, research, industry events and advisory services. In particular, we provide strategic action plans, and investor/market perception studies to help entities improve communication with the capital markets and share their innovation stories with key stakeholders and target audiences.

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