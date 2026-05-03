Industrial Fifth Generation (5G) Network Slicing For Robotics Market Overview Industrial Fifth Generation (5G) Network Slicing For Robotics Market Size Industrial Fifth Generation (5G) Network Slicing For Robotics Market Growth Forecast

The Business Research Company's Industrial 5G Network Slicing for Robotics Market to Reach $8.75 Billion by 2030 with 31.7% CAGR

Expected to grow to $8.74 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.7%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Industrial 5G Network Slicing for Robotics market to surpass $9 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Private 5G Network market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $30 billion by 2030, with Industrial 5G Network Slicing for Robotics to represent around 30% of the parent market. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $13,807 billion by 2030, the Industrial 5G Network Slicing for Robotics market is estimated to account for nearly 0.1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Industrial 5G Network Slicing for Robotics Market In 2030?

Asia Pacific will be the largest region in the industrial 5G network slicing for robotics market in 2030, valued at $4.2 billion. The market is expected to grow from $1.0 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33%. The exponential growth can be attributed to rapid industrial automation across countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea, increasing deployment of 5G infrastructure in manufacturing hubs, rising adoption of robotics in electronics and automotive production, growing investments in smart factories and Industry 4.0 initiatives, and strong government and private sector support for advanced connectivity solutions in industrial environments.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Industrial 5G Network Slicing for Robotics Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the industrial 5G network slicing for robotics market in 2030, valued at $2.2 billion. The market is expected to grow from $0.6 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31%. The exponential growth can be attributed to strong enterprise adoption of edge computing for real-time industrial processing, increasing integration of AI-driven robotics and automation systems, rising demand for secure and customized network slices for industrial applications, growing focus on cybersecurity in connected manufacturing environments, and expanding deployment of digital twin technologies to optimize robotic operations and production efficiency.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Industrial 5G Network Slicing for Robotics Market In 2030?

The industrial 5G network slicing for robotics market is segmented by component into hardware, software, and services. The services market will be the largest segment of the Industrial 5G Network Slicing for Robotics market segmented by component, accounting for 54% or $5 billion of the total in 2030. The services market will be supported by the increasing need for network design, integration, and management services, rising complexity of deploying customized 5G network slices for robotic applications, growing demand for consulting and maintenance services, increasing adoption of managed services by enterprises to ensure seamless connectivity, and continuous upgrades required to maintain performance, security, and scalability in industrial environments.

The industrial 5G network slicing for robotics market is segmented by deployment mode into on-premises and cloud.

The industrial 5G network slicing for robotics market is segmented by enterprise size into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises.

The industrial 5G network slicing for robotics market is segmented by application into collaborative robots, autonomous mobile robots, industrial Internet of Things (IoT) devices, remote monitoring and control, and other applications.

The industrial 5G network slicing for robotics market is segmented by industry vertical into automotive, electronics and semiconductor, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, logistics and warehousing, and other industry verticals.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Industrial 5G Network Slicing for Robotics Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the industrial 5G network slicing for robotics market leading up to 2030 is 32%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Industrial 5G Network Slicing for Robotics Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global industrial 5G network slicing for robotics market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape industrial connectivity architectures, robotic automation capabilities, network customization frameworks, and real-time data processing across smart manufacturing ecosystems.

Growing Implementation Of Industrial Internet Of Things - The growing implementation of industrial Internet of Things is expected to become a key growth driver for the industrial 5G network slicing for robotics market by 2030. The increasing number of connected sensors, machines, and robotic systems in industrial environments is driving demand for reliable and high-performance network connectivity. 5G network slicing enables dedicated virtual networks tailored to specific robotic applications, ensuring low latency and high reliability. Manufacturers are therefore adopting IoT-enabled robotic systems to enhance productivity, predictive maintenance, and operational efficiency. This widespread IoT integration is reinforcing strong market expansion. As a result, the growing implementation of industrial Internet of Things is anticipated to contribute approximately 3.0% annual growth to the market.

Increasing Demand For Customized Robotic Network Solutions - The increasing demand for customized robotic network solutions is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the industrial 5G network slicing for robotics market by 2030. Industrial operations require tailored network performance to support diverse robotic workloads, including real-time control, data analytics, and machine coordination. Network slicing allows enterprises to allocate dedicated bandwidth and latency parameters for specific robotic functions, enhancing operational precision and efficiency. Companies are increasingly investing in flexible and scalable network architectures to meet evolving production needs. Consequently, the increasing demand for customized robotic network solutions is projected to contribute around 2.8% annual growth to the market.

Rising Adoption Of Automated Production Systems - The rising adoption of automated production systems is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the industrial 5G network slicing for robotics market by 2030. The shift toward fully automated and intelligent manufacturing environments is increasing reliance on robotics for assembly, inspection, and material handling processes. These systems require seamless communication and real-time responsiveness, which 5G slicing enables through dedicated and optimized network segments. Enterprises are therefore accelerating investments in automation technologies to improve efficiency, reduce operational costs, and enhance production scalability. Therefore, the rising adoption of automated production systems is projected to contribute approximately 2.7% annual growth to the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Industrial 5G Network Slicing for Robotics Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the hardware market, the software market, and the services market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $7 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing investments in private 5G infrastructure, rising demand for advanced network orchestration platforms, growing need for integration and managed services, and continuous advancements in edge computing and AI-driven network management solutions. This momentum reflects the industry’s focus on enabling ultra-reliable and low-latency communication for robotics, enhancing operational efficiency, and supporting large-scale industrial automation deployments across global manufacturing ecosystems.

The hardware market is projected to grow by $1 billion, the software market by $2 billion, and the services market by $4 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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