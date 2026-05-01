H&W Global Dermatology CME Conference Announces 2026 Dates: November 12-15 in Orlando, Florida

The H&W Global Dermatology CME Conference brings a global dermatology perspective to Orlando, FL November 12-15, 2026.

Second annual conference brings 4 days of global dermatology education to North America November 12-15, 2026, at the luxurious Conrad Orlando at Evermore.

We are thrilled to once again host US and international thought leaders in this country so that attendees can expand their dermatology knowledge without the time or expense of international travel.” — Firas George Hougeir, MD, FAAD

IRVINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- H&W Global Dermatology CME Conference founders Firas George Hougeir, MD, FAAD and Jonathan Weiss, MD, FAAD are pleased to announce the H&W Global Dermatology CME Conference will once again bring together dermatology experts from around the world to share global perspectives on dermatology. The conference will be held November 12-15, 2026, at the luxurious Conrad Orlando at Evermore, near Florida’s theme park district.

Keeping with the mission of the inaugural event, this year’s conference will bring a global view to a North American audience, while fostering collaboration, innovation, and education in dermatology. In-depth scientific analysis and discussion of practical application of knowledge is intended for a range of healthcare professionals, including Board-certified dermatologists and residents, as well as dermatology nurse practitioners and physician assistants/associates. This unique annual event will foster meaningful dialogue, facilitate knowledge-sharing, and highlight evidence-based practices from both U.S. and global thought leaders.

“The H&W Global Dermatology CME Conference was a tremendous success in its first year, and we received very positive feedback from attendees,” says Dr. Hougeir. “We are thrilled to once again host US and international thought leaders in this country so that attendees can expand their dermatology knowledge without the time or expense of international travel.”

“We were so heartened to see the level of interaction between attendees, faculty, and industry supporters at last year’s conference, as we believe that dialogue and networking are keys to meaningful learning,” says Dr. Weiss. “We thank our inaugural industry supporters—who made the meeting possible—our attendees and faculty for making the meeting a success and look forward to welcoming them and many more to this year’s conference for more interactive learning.”

Organizers look forward to welcoming attendees to the Conrad Orlando at Evermore, which was selected for its numerous amenities and ease of access from around North America. A reduced room rate is exclusively available to attendees at the family-friendly resort.

The H&W Global Dermatology CME Conference is being jointly planned with Physician Resources, LLC and in alignment with ACCME accreditation standards for AMA PRA Category 1 credit™. A current listing of world-renowned expert faculty is available online with additions to be announced soon.

Sponsorship opportunities for this conference are limited, but opportunities are still available. Partner companies will not only demonstrate their commitment to advancing dermatologic care but will also affirm their status as a key contributor to a global platform of healthcare excellence. Prospectus requests should be sent to Physician Resources at accounting@physicianresources.org.

About the H&W Global Dermatology CME Conference

The H&W Global Dermatology CME Conference is dedicated to advancing dermatologic knowledge, fostering international collaboration, and supporting the education of healthcare professionals worldwide through the global interchange of evidence-based science to improve patient care, promote innovation, and elevate the standard of dermatology across diverse communities.

About Physician Resources

A medical communications company with more than two decades of experience in dermatology, Physician Resources, LLC offers market-leading content development, event planning, and strategic consulting services. We excel at healthcare professional engagement, society management, and thought leadership partnership development with a special focus on supporting non-profit organizations.

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