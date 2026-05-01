Phil Cuda Announces Screenplay Adaptations of Crime Saga and International Thriller Series

QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Australian author, Phil Cuda , is pleased to announce the screenplay development of two major book series, marking a new step in his long-running literary work and positioning his stories for potential film and television adaptation. With 11 published books across The Cudoni Creed Series and The Burning Series, Cuda is now bringing renewed attention to the screen potential of his historical crime saga and modern international thriller franchise.According to Cuda, the first book from each series has already been adapted into screenplay format, creating a production-ready foundation for studios, producers, and entertainment industry professionals seeking crime-driven stories with strong characters, generational conflict, international settings, and cinematic stakes.Cuda’s work is rooted in personal history as much as fiction. Born in Calabria, Italy, in 1945, he moved to Australia with his family in 1950 after the devastation of war-torn Italy. His early life in North Queensland, his enduring connection to Italian heritage, and his research into his grandfather’s migration to Pittsburgh in 1899 helped shape the world of The Cudoni Creed Series. The series follows themes of migration, family loyalty, legacy, and mafia conflict across Italy and the United States.While The Cudoni Creed Series carries the weight of history and family memory, The Burning Series moves into a more contemporary world of crime, law enforcement, drug trafficking, and international danger. Set across Australia and Europe, the series follows high-stakes investigations and violent criminal networks, offering the type of fast-moving narrative structure often sought in screen thrillers.“Writing these books has always been about more than telling a story,” says Cuda. “They came from family history, years of research, and a deep interest in the choices people make when loyalty, survival, and justice collide. Seeing the first books move into screenplay form is an important step because these stories were written with strong visual worlds, complex characters, and dramatic conflict that can carry onto the screen.”The screenplay announcement is intended to introduce Cuda’s body of work to a broader entertainment audience while strengthening visibility around his name, published books, and adaptation potential. Both series offer different but complementary opportunities: one grounded in historical crime, migration, and family legacy; the other built around modern criminal networks, international pursuit, and action-driven suspense.For producers and studios, the completed screenplay adaptations provide an entry point into two distinct story worlds with expanded franchise potential. Each series includes multiple published books, allowing for possible development across feature film, limited series, or episodic television formats.Cuda began writing in 1996, inspired by family history and his grandfather’s experiences. Decades later, his work now reflects a broad creative arc that connects Calabria, Pittsburgh, Queensland, Australia, and Europe through stories of ambition, violence, loyalty, revenge, and survival.For more information, visit https://philcuda.com/ , or his Amazon page About Phil CudaPhil Cuda, also known as Phillip Cuda, is an Australian author based in Queensland. Born in Calabria, Italy, in 1945, he moved to Australia with his family in 1950 and was educated in Atherton, Queensland. He is the author of 11 published books across The Cudoni Creed Series and The Burning Series. His work explores historical crime, Italian migration, mafia conflict, international law enforcement, drug trafficking, family legacy, and survival.

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