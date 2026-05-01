Fairfax-Based PJI Law Enhances Estate Planning and Civil Litigation Services, Earns Great Place to Work® Certification
PJI Law earns fifth consecutive Great Place to Work® Certification amid 12% client growth and rising demand for estate planning and civil litigation services.
The milestone comes during a period of sustained growth, with the firm achieving more than 12% growth in its client base over the past year, driven by increasing demand for estate planning, estate administration, and civil litigation services in Northern Virginia.
Great Place to Work® Certification is based on direct employee feedback and a rigorous, data-driven methodology. At PJI Law, 81% of team members say the firm is a great place to work—well above the U.S. average. Additional survey highlights include:
- 94% say they feel welcomed when joining the firm
- 97% say people care about each other
- 94% say management hires individuals who are a strong cultural fit
- 89% cite a strong sense of camaraderie
“Our growth is a direct result of the trust our clients place in us during some of the most important and challenging moments in their lives,” said Paul J. Abraham, CEO of PJI Law. “Whether guiding families through estate planning and administration or advocating for clients in complex civil litigation, our focus remains on delivering thoughtful, high-quality legal counsel. This recognition reflects the team member culture that makes that level of service possible.”
Over the past year, PJI Law has:
- Strengthened its civil litigation practice, representing clients in business disputes, estate litigation, and contract matters
- Advised a growing number of individuals and families on estate planning and legacy protection
- Continued investing in attorney development through mentorship, training, and leadership initiatives
- Enhanced internal programs supporting collaboration and professional growth
“As our client base continues to grow, so does our responsibility to deliver consistent, high-quality service,” said Elias M. Kerby, Senior Attorney and Estate Administration Department Lead. “We’ve built a team and a culture that allows us to scale thoughtfully while maintaining the level of care and attention our clients expect.”
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership practices that drive performance. Certification is based on validated employee feedback and independent analysis
PJI Law continues to expand its team to meet growing client demand. To learn more about career opportunities, visit: https://pjilaw.com/careers/
For more information about PJI Law’s estate planning, estate administration, and civil litigation services, visit www.pjilaw.com or call (703) 865-6100.
About PJI Law, PLC
PJI Law, PLC is a Virginia-based law firm providing comprehensive legal services in estate planning, estate administration, and civil litigation. The firm partners with individuals, families, and businesses to navigate complex legal matters with clarity, care, and strategic insight. With a commitment to excellence and client service, PJI Law delivers tailored solutions designed to protect assets, resolve disputes, and support long-term success.
Rainbow Kirby-Stearns, Director of Marketing
PJI Law, PLC
+1 703-865-6100
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