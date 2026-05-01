Fairfax-Based PJI Law Enhances Estate Planning and Civil Litigation Services, Earns Great Place to Work® Certification

The PJI Law Team at Old Hickory Country Club

PJI Law earns fifth consecutive Great Place to Work® Certification amid 12% client growth and rising demand for estate planning and civil litigation services.

Our growth is a direct result of the trust our clients place in us during some of the most important and challenging moments in their lives.” — Paul J. Abraham, CEO of PJI Law

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PJI Law, PLC , a Virginia-based law firm focused on estate planning, estate administration, business and civil litigation, today announced it has earned Great Place to WorkCertification for April 2026 through April 2027. This marks the fifth consecutive year the firm has received this recognition, highlighting its commitment to workplace excellence and client service.The milestone comes during a period of sustained growth, with the firm achieving more than 12% growth in its client base over the past year, driven by increasing demand for estate planning, estate administration, and civil litigation services in Northern Virginia.Great Place to WorkCertification is based on direct employee feedback and a rigorous, data-driven methodology. At PJI Law, 81% of team members say the firm is a great place to work—well above the U.S. average. Additional survey highlights include:- 94% say they feel welcomed when joining the firm- 97% say people care about each other- 94% say management hires individuals who are a strong cultural fit- 89% cite a strong sense of camaraderie“Our growth is a direct result of the trust our clients place in us during some of the most important and challenging moments in their lives,” said Paul J. Abraham, CEO of PJI Law. “Whether guiding families through estate planning and administration or advocating for clients in complex civil litigation, our focus remains on delivering thoughtful, high-quality legal counsel. This recognition reflects the team member culture that makes that level of service possible.”Over the past year, PJI Law has:- Strengthened its civil litigation practice, representing clients in business disputes, estate litigation, and contract matters- Advised a growing number of individuals and families on estate planning and legacy protection- Continued investing in attorney development through mentorship, training, and leadership initiatives- Enhanced internal programs supporting collaboration and professional growth“As our client base continues to grow, so does our responsibility to deliver consistent, high-quality service,” said Elias M. Kerby, Senior Attorney and Estate Administration Department Lead. “We’ve built a team and a culture that allows us to scale thoughtfully while maintaining the level of care and attention our clients expect.”Great Place to Workis the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership practices that drive performance. Certification is based on validated employee feedback and independent analysisPJI Law continues to expand its team to meet growing client demand. To learn more about career opportunities, visit: https://pjilaw.com/careers/ For more information about PJI Law’s estate planning, estate administration, and civil litigation services, visit www.pjilaw.com or call (703) 865-6100.About PJI Law, PLCPJI Law, PLC is a Virginia-based law firm providing comprehensive legal services in estate planning, estate administration, and civil litigation. The firm partners with individuals, families, and businesses to navigate complex legal matters with clarity, care, and strategic insight. With a commitment to excellence and client service, PJI Law delivers tailored solutions designed to protect assets, resolve disputes, and support long-term success.

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