Empathic Edge Launches an AI Training Platform to Help Law Students Master Negotiation & High-Stakes Conversations

New interactive platform gives students and professionals a place to practice difficult conversations before the stakes are real

TX, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Empathic Edge, a new interactive training platform designed to help students and professionals develop negotiation and advocacy skills through realistic practice, will officially launch on May 4, 2026.Created by Megan Daic, Director of Dispute Resolution at the University of Houston Law Center, Empathic Edge functions as a digital practice lab where users engage in simulated client counseling, negotiation, and conflict-resolution scenarios. Through structured role-play and guided feedback, users can practice difficult conversations repeatedly and refine their approach before encountering similar situations in real-world professional settings.While negotiation and communication are foundational skills in legal practice, they are often difficult to teach through traditional lecture-based instruction alone. Empathic Edge was developed to address this gap by providing students with opportunities for deliberate, repeatable practice. “Many students graduate understanding the theory of negotiation and advocacy but have had limited opportunities to practice those skills in realistic situations,” said Daic.“Empathic Edge gives learners a structured environment where they can develop confidence and improve their performance through practice and feedback.”The platform integrates principles from dispute resolution scholarship, experiential legal education, and performance psychology, helping users develop practical communication skills that are essential across legal, business, and leadership contexts. The launch comes as legal education continues to evolve alongside the NextGen Bar Exam, which places greater emphasis on practical lawyering competencies such as negotiation, client counseling, and dispute resolution. “Communication is a skill, and like any skill it improves through practice,” Daic added. “Our goal with Empathic Edge is to give students and professionals a place to practice difficult conversations before the stakes are real.”Empathic Edge can be used independently by students and professionals or integrated into law school courses, advocacy programs, and professional training environments. The platform recently received the Innovation in Advocacy Education Award from Syracuse University College of Law, recognizing its contribution to advancing experiential advocacy training.Empathic Edge will officially launch on May 4, 2026.To learn more, visit:For media inquiries or additional information:info@empathicedge.com

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