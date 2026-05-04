2026 Freight Audit and Payment Market Radar Released by Better Supply Chains for Enterprise Shippers

Better Supply Chains releases 2026 FAP Market Radar, Authored by Industry Expert and Renowned Technology Analyst, Bart A. De Muynck

Second annual report introduces FAP Vendor Nexus®, deeper analysis, and independent market insights available at no cost

Freight audit and payment has become a strategic control point, not just a financial process. This report helps enterprise teams make better, faster FAP provider decisions.” — Bart A. De Muynck, Head Thinker, Better Supply Chains

KELLER, TX, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Better Supply Chains today announced the release of its 2026 Freight Audit and Payment Market Radar , providing a comprehensive, independent analysis of the freight audit and payment market for enterprise supply chain leaders.The report, “Freight Audit and Payment: A Critical Anchor in a Hurricane of Supply Chain Disruption,” marks the second annual edition of the Market Radar, returning by popular demand with expanded scope, deeper vendor evaluation, and a more rigorous framework for decision-making.“Freight audit and payment has become a strategic control point, not just a financial process,” said Bart A. De Muynck, Head Thinker of Better Supply Chains. “Organizations need real-time visibility, data integrity, and execution discipline to operate in today’s environment. This report helps enterprise teams make better, faster decisions.”A Modern, Independent View of the Freight Audit and Payment MarketThe 2026 Market Radar reflects how enterprise organizations should be evaluating freight audit and payment providers today. Key differentiators include:- A deep analysis of the industry and factors driving the rising need for FAP- A positioning that takes FAP beyond “back-office” functionality to a decision-intelligence layer necessary for agility in today’s supply chain landscape- Strict vendor inclusion criteria focused on enterprise-ready capabilities, not a lengthy list of all available providers- Deeper, multi-dimensional evaluation of vendors that breaks free from dated, two-dimensional comparison models- Honest, independent perspective on market trends, risks, and vendor positioning- The report is available at no cost, with no subscription requiredIntroducing the FAP Vendor NexusA central feature of this year’s release is the introduction of the Better Supply Chains Vendor Nexus®, a new framework for evaluating technology vendors applied specifically to the freight audit and payment sector.The Nexus assesses vendors across five key dimensions: architecture, intelligence, agility, visibility, and financial impact. This approach reflects a broader industry shift. Organizations are no longer selecting providers based solely on cost savings. They are evaluating partners based on their ability to deliver decision intelligence, operational agility, and measurable financial impact.Addressing a Supply Chain Environment Defined by DisruptionThe report highlights a supply chain environment defined by ongoing volatility, rising complexity, and structural change. In this environment, freight audit and payment has evolved into a critical control layer for financial accuracy, visibility, and continuous optimization.It also provides a candid assessment of key market dynamics, including:- The gap between AI promise and real-world execution- The misleading nature of “hands-off” automation and why internal, AI-only approaches fall short- Consolidation and M&A activity across freight audit and payment providers- Risks tied to integration, rebranding, and shifting vendor strategiesBuilt for Enterprise Decision-MakersThe Market Radar is designed for enterprise shippers seeking clarity in a rapidly evolving freight audit and payment market. It provides a structured, practical way to evaluate providers based on real operational needs, not marketing claims. The complete guide is available for download at bettersupplychains.comAbout Better Supply ChainsBetter Supply Chains is a thought leadership web publication and brand curated by Bart A. De Muynck. The goal of bettersupplychains.com is to bring together high-quality content around topics that help companies improve their supply chains.About the Author, Bart A. De MuynckBart A. De Muynck is an industry thought leader with more than 30 years of experience in supply chain, logistics, and transportation.He brings extensive experience on the vendor side across both technology and transportation, having worked with third-party logistics providers, asset-based operations, and organizations delivering warehouse and transportation services, as well as multiple supply chain technology startups with global responsibilities.Bart also has deep experience from the shipper side, having worked for manufacturing companies in both the United States and Europe. He spent eight years as a globally recognized thought leader serving as Research Vice President in Logistics Technology at a leading global research and advisory firm. His past professional experience includes roles at EY, GE, Penske, PepsiCo, Elemica, Gartner, and project44. He is also a former member of the Forbes Technology Council.

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