SULLY’S TOOL & PARTY RENTAL RELEASES RENTALS CHECKLIST TO HELP SIMPLIFY OUTDOOR WEDDING PLANNING

New planning resource helps couples transform backyard spaces into organized, comfortable wedding venues with the right rental essentials.

Our goal was to create a simple planning reference couples can use early in the process.” — Amanda Withee, Owner of Sully’s Tool & Party Rental

AKRON, OH, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sully’s Tool & Party Rental has published a new planning resource, “ 18 Backyard Wedding Rentals Checklist for Northeast Ohio Couples ,” designed to help engaged couples prepare their outdoor celebration spaces with confidence and clarity.Backyard weddings remain a popular option across Northeast Ohio as couples look for flexible, personalized alternatives to traditional venues. While hosting a wedding at home offers creative freedom, it also requires thoughtful preparation to ensure guests stay comfortable and the event flows smoothly. The newly released checklist outlines essential rental items couples often overlook when planning outdoor ceremonies and receptions.The guide walks couples through key setup categories such as tents for weather protection, tables and chairs for dining and ceremony seating, coordinated china and glassware for receptions, and dance floors that create safe, level gathering areas. It also highlights practical additions like lighting for evening visibility, staging for speeches or entertainment, and audio equipment to ensure announcements and vows are heard clearly.Beyond foundational rentals , the checklist introduces optional enhancements that help backyard weddings feel more polished and intentional. Items such as boxwood hedges for ceremony framing, loveseat lounge seating for conversation areas, bourbon barrel cocktail tables for rustic accents, and decorative vases for centerpieces allow couples to personalize their space without adding complexity to planning.“Our goal was to create a simple planning reference couples can use early in the process,” said Amanda Withee, owner of Sully’s Tool & Party Rental. “Backyard weddings offer incredible flexibility, but having the right rentals in place makes the difference between a casual gathering and a well-organized celebration.”The checklist also addresses comfort considerations that are especially important for outdoor events in Northeast Ohio’s changing seasonal conditions. Tent heaters, fans, and airflow equipment help regulate temperatures, while sidewalls and flooring improve usability during unpredictable weather.Couples planning an outdoor celebration can view the full checklist here:By outlining both essential infrastructure and decorative finishing touches, the guide helps couples approach backyard wedding planning with greater confidence while reducing last-minute surprises during setup.About Sully’s Tool & Party RentalSully’s Tool & Party Rental is a trusted provider of tool, party, and wedding rentals based in Akron, Ohio, serving customers throughout Northeast Ohio, including Akron, Canton, North Canton, and surrounding communities. The company offers tents, tables, chairs, linens, staging, décor items, audio/visual equipment, and specialty event rentals, along with professional-grade tools and construction equipment. Its experienced team works closely with customers to recommend rental combinations that support successful events and projects from start to finish.

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