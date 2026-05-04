City of Pittsburgh Declares May 4, 2026 'Bookminders Day' in Honor of the Firm's 35th Anniversary

Mayor O'Connor issues proclamation recognizing Bookminders for three and a half decades of accounting excellence, workplace leadership, and community impact.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bookminders, an outsourced accounting firm, was honored today with an official proclamation from the City of Pittsburgh declaring May 4, 2026 "Bookminders Day." The proclamation, issued by The Honorable Corey O'Connor, 62nd Mayor of the City of Pittsburgh, recognizes Bookminders on its 35th anniversary and celebrates the firm's enduring contributions to the region and beyond.Founded in 1991 by Carnegie Mellon University graduate Tom Joseph, Bookminders was built on the belief that high-quality accounting services and meaningful, flexible careers for skilled professionals could go hand in hand. At a time when remote work was exceedingly rare, the firm pioneered a model that combined professional excellence with flexibility, setting a standard that would later define an industry. Today, Bookminders operates nationwide, led by an all-women leadership team committed to excellence and opportunity.The proclamation highlights the firm's long record of national and regional recognition, including the American Society of Women Accountants' Work/Life Balance Company of the Year, the U.S. Small Business Administration's Home-Based Business Champion designation for Pennsylvania, seven consecutive appearances on the Pittsburgh Business Times "100 Fastest Growing Private Companies" list, and consistent Top Workplace recognition from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette since 2022."Bookminders Day" reflects more than a business milestone. For 35 years, Bookminders has contributed to the economic vitality of the Greater Pittsburgh region and communities across the country, supported the financial health of nonprofits and businesses throughout its service areas, and demonstrated that a values-driven company can thrive while keeping the people it serves at the center.About Bookminders: Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Bookminders provides outsourced accounting and bookkeeping services to nonprofits, governmental entities, and complex businesses nationwide. Built on a flexible, remote-first model, the firm has spent more than three decades delivering financial expertise with integrity and precision. For more information, visit www.bookminders.com

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