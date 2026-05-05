Maola Local Dairies™ Introduces Maola Strawberry Whole Milk

HERNDON, VA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maola Local Dairies™ is bringing back a classic favorite with the launch of Maola Strawberry Whole Milk , a smooth, creamy, and indulgently fruity milk that delivers the rich taste consumers remember—made with fresh milk from local family farms.Crafted with whole milk for extra richness and a perfectly-picked-strawberry flavor, Maola Strawberry Whole Milk offers a satisfying balance of sweetness and creaminess in every sip. It’s a nostalgic treat designed for families, kids at heart, and anyone looking to make everyday moments a little more special.“Consumers are craving comfort, flavor, and authenticity,” said MaolaCEO Jon Cowell. “Maola Strawberry Whole Milk delivers on all three, bringing back a beloved flavor with the quality, freshness, and local commitment Maola is known for.”Maola Strawberry Whole Milk is free of artificial dyes and has 8g of protein and 13 essential nutrients in each serving. Available in a convenient quart size, Maola Strawberry Whole Milk is rolling out now at select retailers, including more than 60 Wegmans locations, 188 Ingles Markets, and Sheetz in Maryland, North Carolina, and Virginia, with additional availability expected in the coming months.This launch builds on Maola’s recent momentum and innovation pipeline, expanding the brand’s flavored milk portfolio with a product that blends indulgence and tradition while meeting modern consumer expectations. Find Maola Strawberry Whole Milk near you at www.maolamilk.com About Maola Local DairiesMaola Local Dairies™ is a farmer-owned cooperative sustainably producing a full-suite of nutritious dairy products. Maola processes milk, cream, butter, and dry milk powders through our network of dairy processing plants. With a keen eye on quality, freshness, and love for the environment, Maola delivers dairy products that are both nutritious and sustainable to our local communities. For more information about Maola, please visit www.maolamilk.com

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