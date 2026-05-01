New Relationship Guide 'From Chasing To Chosen' Analyzes the Impact of Performative Behavior on High-Achieving Women

From Chasing to Chosen, book by Kelsey Gaudreault Kelsey Gaudreault, relationship coach and author of "From Chasing to Chosen"

Relationship coach Kelsey Gaudreault challenges modern dating advice and trends with a deeper look at the patterns keeping women stuck in unfulfilling love.

You’re not chasing him. You’re chasing the version of yourself that finally feels worthy of love.” — Kelsey Geaudreault

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era where women are more independent, accomplished, and self-aware than ever, many are still finding themselves trapped in the same painful relationship cycles—overgiving, overthinking, and ultimately feeling unchosen.In her new book, From Chasing to Chosen , relationship coach Kelsey Gaudreault introduces a provocative idea: the problem isn’t what women are doing in dating—it’s the unseen emotional and energetic patterns driving those behaviors.“Most women think chasing is about texting first or trying too hard,” says Gaudreault. “But it’s actually much deeper. It’s the unconscious need to be chosen as proof of your worth—and that changes everything about how you show up in love.”Drawing from over a decade of personal experience and client work, Chasing to Chosen explores:- Why “playing it cool” or adopting trends like detachment often backfire- The hidden link between childhood wounds and adult relationship patterns- How “overgiving” can actually push love away- Why emotional unavailability often mirrors internal disconnectionRather than offering surface-level dating tactics, the book challenges readers to look inward—at the deeper beliefs and emotional patterns shaping their relationships.Gaudreault’s perspective arrives at a time when conversations around attachment styles, trauma, and self-worth are becoming increasingly mainstream. Yet she argues that much of today’s advice still focuses too heavily on behavior—and not enough on identity and internal alignment.“We’ve been taught to optimize for attraction,” she explains. “But real love doesn’t come from strategy—it comes from embodiment.”At the core of Chasing to Chosen is a shift from seeking validation externally to cultivating a sense of internal security and self-trust—what Gaudreault calls becoming “the chosen woman.” The book also weaves in Gaudreault’s personal story, including her experience of reshaping her identity in past relationships, navigating divorce, and ultimately rebuilding her sense of self from the inside out.“I changed who I was to be loved,” she says. “And that’s something so many women don’t realize they’re still doing.”With a blend of personal narrative, psychological insight, and spiritual perspective, Chasing to Chosen positions itself as part of a broader shift in how modern women approach love—not as something to earn, but something to meet from a place of wholeness.About the AuthorKelsey Gaudreault is a relationship coach specializing in helping women break patterns of emotional unavailability, overgiving, and self-abandonment in love. She is the founder of UNION , a body of work devoted to restoring feminine integrity, strengthening the inner masculine, and ending the cycle of chasing in love. Through her work, she guides women toward deeper self-trust, embodiment, and aligned relationships.

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