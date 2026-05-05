Quantum Machines Acquires QHarbor to Strengthen its Software Platform and Expand European Footprint

Alberto Tosato (L) and Stephan Philips (R), co-founders of QHarbor

Expansion strengthens QM’s presence in one of Europe’s leading quantum hubs, setting up its new site in Delft

DELFT, NETHERLANDS, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quantum Machines (QM), the leading provider of hybrid quantum-classical control solutions, today announced the acquisition of TU Delft spin-off QHarbor and the opening of a new office in Delft, the Netherlands. The move establishes a local base in one of Europe’s leading quantum ecosystems and supports the continued expansion of QM’s software platform.

Quantum Machines develops the hardware and software systems that power QM’s Orchestration Platform, a comprehensive solution for real-time control of quantum processors. The platform is designed to lead the industry’s shift toward hybrid quantum-classical computing across all major qubit modalities, including superconducting, neutral atom, trapped ion, and spin-based platforms.

The addition of the QHarbor team reflects Quantum Machines’ focus on building a strong presence in Delft by attracting top local talent and by working closely with the broader quantum community.

“As an American company, this step reflects our deep investment in Europe’s quantum future and our commitment to being an integral part of this thriving ecosystem,” said Itamar Sivan, CEO and co-founder of QM. “By establishing a home in Delft, we are investing our resources and expertise in one of Europe’s most significant quantum hubs.”

The QHarbor team will form the foundation of QM’s Delft office, contributing to the company’s work on software-defined experimentation, data management, and system-level integration for quantum computing. “Joining Quantum Machines allows us to take our work further and integrate it into a broader platform used across the quantum ecosystem,” said Alberto Tosato, one of QHarbor’s co-founders, now joining QM. “We look forward to contributing to the development of technologies that support the scaling of quantum systems.”

The Delft office, located in Hubbz Delft and planned to open on May 5th, will support research and development activities and serve as a base for collaboration with local partners, including institutions within the House of Quantum and the wider Dutch quantum ecosystem. This expansion builds on Quantum Machines’ growing presence in Europe, with existing operations in Denmark, Germany and France. Together with Delft, these locations place QM within several of Europe’s key quantum hubs and enable closer collaboration across the region.

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About Quantum Machines

Quantum Machines (QM) is the leading global provider of hybrid quantum-classical control solutions. The company’s flagship Orchestration Platform harmonizes quantum and classical operations to eliminate friction and optimize performance across the entire stack. By providing a unified hardware and software infrastructure that supports any qubit modality, QM empowers researchers and builders to iterate at speed, resolve setbacks, and scale systems previously thought impossible. Learn more at: https://www.quantum-machines.co/

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