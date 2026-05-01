Esports Trade Association Honors Industry’s Best at the 2026 Esports Industry Awards

Winners Celebrated Across Five Categories at EsportsNext Powered By GameSquare on April 29

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Esports Trade Association ESTA ) celebrated the industry’s most impactful organizations and leaders at the 2026 Esports Industry Awards, held during EsportsNext Powered By GameSquare on April 29. The ceremony recognized winners across five categories honoring innovation, leadership, community engagement, marketing excellence, and scholastic impact.This year’s awards spotlight the organizations and individuals doing the hard work of building a sustainable, inclusive, and commercially viable esports industry — from publicly traded business models and grassroots community ecosystems to globally localized fan experiences and first-of-their-kind academic programs.“This year’s winners aren’t chasing hype — they’re building infrastructure. Whether it’s a profitable business model, a statewide community network, a world-class academic pipeline, or a campaign that crossed over into mainstream culture, each of these winners solved a real problem for esports and created something the rest of the industry can learn from,” said Erik Anderson, Chairman of ESTA and President of FaZe Esports. “That’s what moves this industry forward — not announcements, but results.”2026 ESTA Esports Industry Award WinnersEsports Innovation Award: GameSquareGameSquare, a publicly traded, vertically integrated esports and gaming media platform trading on NASDAQ under the ticker GAME, was recognized for building one of the industry’s most commercially sophisticated business models. Through the strategic acquisition and restructuring of FaZe Clan, integration of Stream Hatchet analytics, and expansion into creator tools with the acquisition of TubeBuddy, GameSquare has demonstrated that esports companies can achieve operating profitability and scalable growth.Esports Leadership Award: Brandon Tschacher — Milwaukee Esports AllianceBrandon Tschacher was honored for building one of the most organically successful regional esports ecosystems in the country. As the founder of the Milwaukee Esports Alliance, Tschacher created the Wisconsin Esports Summit, Cream City Convergence, and the state’s first collegiate esports conference — all without venture capital. His coalition-building approach has produced workforce development programs, youth esports career programming, and a model that community builders nationwide are studying.Esports Community Engagement Award: Electronic Arts — Apex Legends Global SeriesThe ALGS Year 5 Championship in Sapporo, Japan set a new standard for fan-first esports production. The event drew 38,000 attendees across four days and featured city-wide branding across Sapporo’s transit infrastructure, a custom musical collaboration with Japanese hip hop artist OZworld, collectible trading cards, and a culturally resonant Hatsune Miku trophy presentation. The campaign spanned five countries with localized activations tailored to each market.Esports Marketing Excellence Award: FlyQuestFlyQuest’s “League is Dead” collaboration with Von Dutch delivered a sold-out luxury fashion collection, 205 million impressions, and featured coverage in Complex — all achieved without a single paid placement. The campaign’s invite-only gala, “The Funeral,” attracted NFL athletes, Olympic gold medalists, and top-tier content creators, who subsequently wore the collection publicly as genuine cultural endorsement. The campaign demonstrated that esports organizations can drive demand through cultural cachet rather than traditional sponsorship alone.Esports Scholastic Impact Award: Syracuse UniversitySyracuse University was recognized for building the esports industry’s most comprehensive scholastic-to-career pipeline in under three years. Its B.S. in Esports Communications and Management program offers three specialized pathways, has grown enrollment beyond initial projections, and provides over 50 paid student employment opportunities. Syracuse’s world-class facilities and its role as host of New York State’s largest high school esports championships position the university as a model for higher education institutions across the country.“The 2026 ESTA Esports Industry Award winners represent the kind of execution our industry needs more of — organizations and individuals who chose to build something durable over chasing what’s easy,” said Megan Van Petten, Managing Director of the Esports Trade Association. “From business model innovation to grassroots community development to academic pipeline creation, this year’s winners prove that esports is maturing in all the ways that matter.”For more information about the Esports Trade Association and its initiatives, visit esportsta.org.About the Esports Trade AssociationThe Esports Trade Association (ESTA) is committed to elevating and safeguarding the interests of the esports community. By offering innovative professional development programs, extensive networking opportunities, key industry insights, and indispensable resources, ESTA empowers its members to thrive. With a focus on enhancing business acumen and ensuring the esports industry’s continuous growth, ESTA works to expand the ecosystem through increased participation, sponsorship opportunities, and introducing new products and services. The association also spearheads pivotal industry research and organizes events to further these goals. Discover the full scope of ESTA’s mission at esportsta.org.

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