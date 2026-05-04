Amwins Completes Acquisition of NARDAC to Create Energy, Power and Infrastructure Practice

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amwins , a leading global distributor of specialty insurance products and services, announced today that it has acquired NARDAC, a specialist energy and infrastructure broker. Amwins initially invested in NARDAC in 2020 and recently completed the purchase of NARDAC’s remaining privately held shares.NARDAC’s specialist wholesale, reinsurance and underwriting services will be integrated into Amwins’ existing Energy practice, which will now be rebranded to Amwins’ Energy, Power and Infrastructure practice. The practice works collaboratively across our Brokerage, Amwins Global Risks and Underwriting divisions, placing more than $1 billion in annual premium.Amwins’ Energy, Power and Infrastructure practice provides retail brokers and their insureds with a single platform capable of supporting risks across traditional energy systems, divergent power technologies, renewables and converged infrastructure. NARDAC’s specialty programs, encompassing Community Solar, Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) and severe convective storm cover will continue to be available as a strategic advantage for the practice.The rebranded Amwins Energy, Power and Infrastructure practice will be co-led by Ben Abernathy, Rob Battenfield and Jatin Sharma, who will also continue managing their individual teams and books of business.Rob Battenfield, executive vice president at Amwins Brokerage and co-leader of Amwins Energy, Power and Infrastructure practice said, “As the needs of the market have evolved, we are excited to add NARDAC’s expertise to our practice, creating more options for our retail partners to access world class solutions. Formalizing this structure into a broad global offering that serves a significant portion of the energy and infrastructure markets will cement Amwins as a key wholesale partner for retail brokers and underwriters.”“Power generation, storage, transmission and AI infrastructure are increasingly interconnected,” said Jatin Sharma, executive vice president at Amwins Brokerage and co-leader of Amwins Energy, Power and Infrastructure practice. “Molecules and electrons now shape converged risks across the energy transition and the digital transformation of global economies. This requires deep expertise and understanding of evolving asset risks, as well as an entrepreneurial approach to innovating tailored policies and solutions.”“Amwins’ power and energy offering provides a broad, specialized platform for placement across traditional and new converged assets,” said Sam Baig, president of Amwins Brokerage. “With the complete integration of NARDAC into the practice, we are furthering our presence as a leading provider of innovative specialty risk transfer in infrastructure and renewable energy.”Amwins Energy, Power and Infrastructure practice will operate across the United States and from the Amwins Global Risks office in London.About AmwinsAmwins is the largest independent wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products in the U.S., dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefits and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, the company operates through more than 155 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $50 billion annually.About NARDACFounded in 2020, NARDAC is a global (re)insurance intermediary specializing in energy and infrastructure. It is comprised of 25 (re)insurance professionals from diverse industry backgrounds, in and outside of (re)insurance. NARDAC has demonstrated an excellent reputation for tackling industry challenges facing the evolving risk landscape for insureds, their retail brokers and underwriting capital.

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