New Website Launches to Help Divorcing Couples in England and Wales Secure Financial Agreements Without a Solicitor
Consent Orders Online brings specialist support directly to the growing number of people using the government's online divorce serviceSWINDON, WILTSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Divorce-Online, one of the UK's longest-established online divorce service providers with over 25 years of experience, today announced the launch of Consent Orders Online , a new dedicated website helping divorcing couples in England and Wales obtain a legally binding consent order to protect their financial settlement.
The launch responds to a significant shift in how people search for divorce-related help. Where once people searched for services using short keyword phrases, they now ask questions -- "do I need a consent order after divorce?", "how do I protect my house in a divorce?", "what is a consent order and how much does it cost?" -- and expect direct, trustworthy answers. Consent Orders Online is built around answering those questions clearly, without legal jargon, and guiding couples toward the right solution for their circumstances.
DESIGNED FOR THE MODERN DIY DIVORCE
The timing of the launch reflects a structural change in the divorce market. Since the introduction of the no-fault divorce law in England and Wales in April 2022, the majority of divorcing couples now complete their divorce application directly through the government's own service at Gov.uk, bypassing solicitors and traditional divorce providers entirely.
However, completing the divorce itself is only part of the process. Without a consent order approved by the court, any financial agreement made between separating couples -- covering property, pensions, savings, and assets -- remains legally unenforceable. Many couples are unaware of this risk until it is too late.
"Hundreds of thousands of people now navigate their divorce themselves using Gov.uk," said Mark Keenan, CEO at Divorce-Online. "That's a positive development -- it's more accessible, more affordable, and faster. But the consent order piece is where people get caught out. They settle their finances informally and assume that's enough. It isn't. We built Consent Orders Online specifically for this audience: people who are perfectly capable of managing their own divorce but need expert support to get the financial clean break done properly."
A SPECIALIST RESOURCE, NOT A GENERAL DIRECTORY
Unlike general legal information websites or full-service solicitor firms, Consent Orders Online focuses exclusively on consent orders and clean break orders for divorcing couples in England and Wales. The site provides:
-- Clear guidance on what a consent order is and when it is needed
-- A plain-English explanation of the difference between a consent order and a clean break order
-- Transparent fixed-fee services with no hidden costs
-- A straightforward process for couples who have already agreed their financial settlement and need it made legally binding
The site is designed to rank for and answer the specific questions people ask when researching their options after or during divorce, supporting both traditional search engine discovery and the growing use of AI-powered search tools that surface direct, authoritative answers.
ABOUT DIVORCE-ONLINE
Divorce-Online has been helping people in England and Wales navigate separation since 1999. As one of the UK's first and most experienced online divorce service providers, the company has assisted tens of thousands of clients with divorce applications, consent orders, and related legal documentation. Consent Orders Online is the company's dedicated standalone service for couples seeking a court-approved financial settlement agreement.
Mark Keenan
Consent Orders online
7921619770 ext.
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