Thousands of Future Healthcare Leaders Compete at 2026 Michigan HOSA State Leadership Conference

SLC showcases next generation of healthcare workers set to take on the state’s growing healthcare workforce crisis

Building Michigan's healthcare workforce is not something that happens overnight.” — Craig Donahue, President and CEO of MHC

OKEMOS, MI, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With Michigan facing a healthcare workforce shortage affecting nearly every corner of the state, the Michigan Health Council (MHC) recently brought together thousands of high school and post-secondary students representing the next generation of healthcare leaders at the 2026 Michigan HOSA State Leadership Conference (SLC), where they tested their skills across dozens of clinical, scientific, and leadership disciplines.

Held April 16-17 at the Grand Traverse Resort, the SLC saw students compete in more than 50 events spanning health science, health professions, emergency preparedness, and leadership categories, putting their knowledge, skills, and composure to the test.

"Building Michigan's healthcare workforce is not something that happens overnight,” said Craig Donahue, President and CEO of MHC. “It requires sustained investment in education, training, and career development starting well before students ever set foot in a clinical setting. That’s why we are so proud to support the State Leadership Conference, which is an exceptional hands-on opportunity for students to prove what they are capable of and take the next step toward becoming Michigan’s future healthcare leaders.”

The 2025 edition of MHC’s comprehensive Michigan Healthcare Workforce Index analyzed 36 healthcare occupations and found that only four occupations are projected to have a surplus between 2024 and 2034: dentists, occupational therapists, radiation therapists, and surgical technologists. However, even among these, regional access remains a problem.

Top finishers at the SLC will go on to represent Michigan at the HOSA International Leadership Conference (ILC), scheduled for June 17-20, 2026, in Indianapolis, where students will compete alongside more than 12,000 HOSA members from across the country and around the world.

“The State Leadership Conference is a gratifying event because we know these students will go on to do amazing things for their communities,” said Mark Burley, Chief Staff Development Officer at MHC and Director of Michigan HOSA. “As always, this year’s competitors did an exceptional job, and we know that those students who are representing Michigan at the ILC will make us proud.”

Reporters are encouraged to review the full list of Michigan finalists advancing to the international competition to find students from their area. The complete list of finalists, organized by event and school, is available here: https://www.michiganhosa.org/_files/ugd/2bf0bb_ff027c083d9e431f845f5122dced57d8.pdf

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