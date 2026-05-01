Fundory Launches to Transform Grant Writing with AI, Expanding Access to Funding for Nonprofits and Small Businesses

Atlanta-based Brownmine AI debuts the AI-native platform that turns weeks of grant writing into funder-ready proposals in hours.

Grant writing has been the chokepoint for nonprofits for forty years. Fundory closes that gap. AI will be the equalizer that puts mission-driven leaders on equal footing with larger organizations.” — Mike A. Williams, Founder of Brownmine AI

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fundory today announced its official launch, introducing an AI-powered platform designed to simplify and accelerate grant writing for nonprofits, small businesses, and community organizations. Built in strategic alignment with Brownmine AI , Fundory aims to democratize access to funding by equipping organizations with intelligent tools that improve efficiency, quality, and success rates in grant applications.Grant writing has long been a barrier for many organizations due to its complexity, time demands, and specialized expertise requirements. Fundory addresses this challenge by leveraging advanced artificial intelligence to assist users in researching opportunities, generating tailored proposals, and optimizing submissions based on best practices and funding criteria.“Access to funding should not be limited by access to expertise,” said Mike A. Williams , Founder of Fundory and Brownmine AI. “Fundory is about leveling the playing field. We are using AI to give nonprofits and small businesses the same strategic advantage that larger organizations have had for years: speed, insight, and precision in how they pursue funding.”Fundory is powered by the AI innovation and enterprise-grade engineering capabilities of Brownmine AI, a technology and AI consultancy focused on helping organizations modernize and scale through intelligent systems. This relationship ensures that Fundory is built on a robust, scalable foundation while remaining accessible to users without technical backgrounds.Key capabilities of Fundory include:- AI-assisted grant writing and proposal generation- Intelligent matching of funding opportunities- Structured workflows to guide users step-by-step- Optimization tools to strengthen submissions and alignment with grant requirementsAs grantmakers increasingly adopt technology-driven evaluation processes, Fundory positions its users to compete more effectively in a rapidly evolving funding landscape.The platform is particularly focused on empowering underserved communities, nonprofits, and small businesses seeking to expand their impact but lacking dedicated grant-writing resources.“AI is becoming a critical enabler of opportunity,” Williams added. “Fundory ensures that organizations doing meaningful work can access the capital they need to grow, serve, and transform their communities.”Fundory is now available to users nationwide.About FundoryFundory is an AI-powered platform designed to simplify and enhance the grant writing process for nonprofits, small businesses, and community organizations. By combining intelligent automation with guided workflows, Fundory helps users identify opportunities, craft compelling proposals, and increase their chances of securing funding.About Brownmine AIBrownmine AI is a technology and AI consultancy focused on helping organizations transform with purpose through intelligent systems, automation, and scalable digital solutions. The firm works with nonprofits and small businesses to unlock productivity, efficiency, and growth through practical AI adoption.

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