Commercial Facility Landscaping Services Market Set to Reach $72.2 Billion by 2030

Commercial Facility Landscaping Services Market Report 2026_Segment Commercial Facility Landscaping Services Market Drivers & Restraints 2026 Commercial Facility Landscaping Services Market Regional Share 2026_Region

The Business Research Company's Commercial Facility Landscaping Services Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Commercial Facility Landscaping Services market to surpass $72 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Landscaping Services market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $1,103 billion by 2030, with Commercial Facility Landscaping Services to represent around 7% of the parent market. Within the broader Services industry, which is expected to be $25,314 billion by 2030, the Commercial Facility Landscaping Services market is estimated to account for nearly 0.3% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Commercial Facility Landscaping Services Market In 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the commercial facility landscaping services market in 2030, valued at $26 billion. The market is expected to grow from $22 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3%. The steady growth can be attributed to the strong presence of corporate offices, retail complexes, and institutional facilities across the United States and Canada, increasing emphasis on outdoor aesthetics and green infrastructure, rising demand for sustainable landscaping practices, and ongoing investments in commercial real estate development and integrated facility management services across the region.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Commercial Facility Landscaping Services Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the commercial facility landscaping services market in 2030, valued at $23 billion. The market is expected to grow from $20 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3%. The steady growth can be attributed to high demand for outsourced facility management services, increasing focus on maintaining corporate brand image through well-designed landscapes, rising adoption of water-efficient and climate-resilient landscaping solutions, growing use of smart irrigation and automated maintenance technologies, and continuous investments in enhancing outdoor environments to improve employee and customer experience.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Commercial Facility Landscaping Services Market In 2030?

The commercial facility landscaping services market is segmented by service type into design and installation, maintenance and management, irrigation services, arboriculture services, and landscape lighting. The maintenance and management market will be the largest segment of the commercial facility landscaping services market segmented by service type, accounting for 45% or $32 billion of the total in 2030. The maintenance and management market will be supported by the recurring nature of landscaping contracts, increasing need for year-round upkeep of commercial properties, rising outsourcing trends among facility owners, growing demand for cost-effective and efficient landscape maintenance solutions, and the integration of automated tools and smart systems to improve operational efficiency and service quality.

The commercial facility landscaping services market is segmented by contract type into one-time projects, annual maintenance contracts, and multi-year agreements.

The commercial facility landscaping services market is segmented by technology into manual landscaping, automated landscaping, and smart irrigation systems.

The commercial facility landscaping services market is segmented by end user into corporate offices, retail spaces, hospitality and leisure, healthcare facilities, and educational institutions.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Commercial Facility Landscaping Services Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the commercial facility landscaping services market leading up to 2030 is 4%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Commercial Facility Landscaping Services Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global commercial facility landscaping services market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape sustainable landscape design practices, commercial property management strategies, water conservation technologies, and long-term service contracting models across the global facilities management industry.

Government Initiatives For Sustainable City Planning - Government initiatives for sustainable city planning are expected to become a key growth driver for the commercial facility landscaping services market by 2030. Municipal authorities and urban development bodies are increasingly promoting green infrastructure, urban forestry, and eco-friendly landscaping practices as part of smart city and climate resilience programs. Policies encouraging water-efficient irrigation systems, native plant usage, and reduction of urban heat islands are driving demand for professional landscaping services across commercial facilities. These initiatives are also supported by funding programs and regulatory frameworks that mandate sustainable outdoor space development. As a result, government initiatives for sustainable city planning are anticipated to contribute approximately 2.8% annual growth to the market.

Expansion Of Commercial Complexes In Emerging Economies - The expansion of commercial complexes in emerging economies is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the growth of the commercial facility landscaping services market by 2030. Rapid urbanization and economic development in regions such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East are leading to increased construction of office parks, retail centers, hospitality spaces, and mixed-use developments. These large-scale commercial properties require professional landscaping solutions for aesthetic enhancement, environmental compliance, and property value optimization. Developers are increasingly integrating landscaped environments as a key differentiator in competitive real estate markets. Consequently, the expansion of commercial complexes in emerging economies is projected to contribute around 2.0% annual growth to the market.

Corporate Focus On Green Certifications - Corporate focus on green certifications is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the commercial facility landscaping services market by 2030. Organizations are increasingly pursuing certifications such as LEED and other sustainability standards to enhance environmental performance and corporate reputation. Landscaping plays a critical role in achieving these certifications through sustainable site development, water efficiency, and biodiversity enhancement. Companies are therefore investing in professional landscaping services that align with green building requirements and long-term sustainability goals. This trend is further supported by growing stakeholder awareness and ESG commitments among corporations. Therefore, corporate focus on green certifications is projected to contribute approximately 1.8% annual growth to the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Commercial Facility Landscaping Services Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the design and installation market, the maintenance and management market, the irrigation services market, the arboriculture services market, and the landscape lighting market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $13 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rising demand for aesthetically appealing and functional outdoor commercial spaces, increasing adoption of sustainable and water-efficient landscaping solutions, growing outsourcing of facility maintenance services, expansion of commercial real estate developments, and continuous integration of smart technologies in landscape management. This momentum reflects the increasing focus of organizations on enhancing property value, improving environmental sustainability, and creating visually engaging outdoor environments, accelerating growth across the global commercial facility landscaping services ecosystem.

The design and installation market is projected to grow by $4 billion, the maintenance and management market by $6 billion, the irrigation services market by $1 billion, the arboriculture services market by $1 billion, and the landscape lighting market by $1 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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