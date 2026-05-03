The Animal Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market is Projected to Reach $2.9 Billion with an 8.5% CAGR by 2030

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The Business Research Company's Animal Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The animal gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) market has witnessed notable expansion recently, reflecting growing attention to veterinary care and treatment innovations. As awareness increases among pet owners and veterinary professionals, this sector is expected to experience robust progress over the coming years. Let’s explore the market size projections, key growth drivers, leading regions, and critical trends shaping this evolving industry.

Animal Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market Size and Growth Outlook

The animal gastroesophageal reflux disease market has demonstrated strong growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $1.98 billion in 2025 to $2.16 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. This historical growth has been influenced by factors such as limited awareness of animal GERD among veterinarians, the high prevalence of GERD in companion animals, lack of advanced diagnostic tools in veterinary clinics, reliance on generic medications, and the expansion of veterinary hospitals and clinics.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue expanding significantly, reaching $2.99 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.5%. The forecasted growth is driven by advancements in diagnostic techniques like endoscopy and manometry, increased emphasis on nutritional and dietary management, growing use of prescription and over-the-counter drugs, the rise of veterinary e-commerce platforms, and the integration of AI and digital tools for personalized treatments. Key trends projected for this period include wider adoption of endoscopy and pH monitoring for diagnosis, increased use of dietary supplements and modifications, expansion of medication options for pets, growth in minimally invasive surgical interventions, and tailored treatment plans for both companion animals and livestock.

Understanding Animal Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease and Its Effects

Animal gastroesophageal reflux disease occurs when stomach acid or bile backflows into the esophagus, causing irritation and inflammation. This condition often results in symptoms such as vomiting, regurgitation, weight loss, and discomfort during eating. Effective diagnosis and treatment are crucial to alleviate the animal’s discomfort, enhance quality of life, and prevent complications like esophagitis, ulcers, or strictures.

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How Pet Humanization Is Boosting Market Growth

One of the foremost factors propelling the animal gastroesophageal reflux disease market is the increasing humanization of pets. This trend reflects the growing emotional connection between owners and their animals, leading to pets being treated more like family members with human-like needs and feelings. As a result, there is heightened demand for specialized healthcare, premium nutrition, and wellness products that align with human standards. This closer bond encourages owners to be more vigilant about health issues such as GERD, thereby increasing the demand for veterinary diagnostics, treatments, and preventive care. For example, in April 2024, the American Pet Products Association reported that 86.9 million U.S. households had pets in 2023-2024, making up 66% of households, a rise from 62% in 2022. This growing pet ownership and humanization trend fuels market expansion.

Animal Healthcare Spending as a Critical Market Driver

Another significant driver for the animal gastroesophageal reflux disease market is the rising expenditure on animal healthcare. Pet owners are increasingly focusing on preventive and advanced veterinary care to enhance their animals' health and longevity. This has resulted in greater utilization of veterinary services, diagnostics, and treatment options. GERD management specifically contributes to this increased spending due to the need for repeated veterinary visits, diagnostic testing, long-term medication, and dietary adjustments to manage symptoms and prevent further complications. For instance, in March 2025, the American Pet Products Association noted that $39.8 billion was spent on veterinary care and product sales in the U.S. during 2024, highlighting the significant financial investment in animal health. This upward spending trend is a major factor supporting the market’s growth.

Regions Leading and Emerging in the Animal GERD Market

In terms of geography, North America is expected to hold the largest share of the animal gastroesophageal reflux disease market in 2025. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. The report’s regional scope also includes South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

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