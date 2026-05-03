Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market Projected to Reach $8 Billion by 2030 – by The Business Research Company

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The Business Research Company's Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The animal antibiotics and antimicrobials industry has witnessed significant growth recently, driven by various factors linked to the rising demand for animal health solutions. As the livestock sector expands and veterinary care improves, this market is poised for continued development in the coming years. Below is a detailed overview of the market size, key drivers, regional trends, and future outlook.

Steady Market Growth Expected in Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials

The market for animal antibiotics and antimicrobials has shown robust expansion over the past years. It is projected to increase from a valuation of $5.64 billion in 2025 to $6.05 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The historical growth has been fueled by factors such as the rising livestock population, a higher incidence of infectious diseases in animals, the growth of commercial animal farming, and the ongoing development of veterinary healthcare infrastructure. Additionally, the longstanding practice of using antibiotics to promote animal growth has contributed to market expansion.

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Future Market Outlook Shows Continued Strong Growth

Looking ahead, the animal antibiotics and antimicrobials market is expected to reach $8.03 billion by 2030, maintaining a CAGR of 7.3%. Key drivers during this forecast period include tighter regulations aimed at combating antimicrobial resistance, increased demand for safe and high-quality animal-derived food products, and a rise in companion animal ownership. Moreover, growing investments in veterinary drug research and development and the expansion of preventive healthcare practices for animals are anticipated to support this growth. Important trends shaping the market include the adoption of precision veterinary medicine, sustainable approaches to livestock health management, digital monitoring of antimicrobial use, AI-driven drug discovery in veterinary pharmaceuticals, and smart manufacturing techniques.

Understanding Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials

Animal antibiotics and antimicrobials are veterinary drugs designed to combat bacteria and other microorganisms by either eliminating them or inhibiting their growth. These medications serve multiple purposes in animals: treating clinical infections, preventing or controlling recurring disease outbreaks, and promoting healthier animal growth. Their use is essential in managing animal health across diverse farming and companion animal settings.

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Key Factors Driving Market Expansion

One of the primary forces behind the growth of the animal antibiotics and antimicrobials market is the increasing demand for animal-derived food products such as milk, eggs, and meat. These products contribute significantly to human nutrition worldwide. Producers in the animal food sector are emphasizing the importance of maintaining healthy and disease-free herds, often relying on prophylactic use of veterinary antibiotics and antimicrobials to achieve this goal. For example, in June 2023, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), which is a specialized agency of the United Nations based in Italy, reported that global meat production is expected to rise modestly by 0.8 percent in 2023, reaching 365 million tonnes (carcass weight equivalent) compared to 2022. This growing demand for animal-based food is set to continue propelling the use of antibiotics and antimicrobials throughout the forecast period.

Regional Market Dynamics and Growth Patterns

In terms of geographic distribution, North America held the largest share of the animal antibiotics and antimicrobials market in 2025. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market analysis includes key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on emerging trends and regional developments.

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