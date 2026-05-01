Survey gathering high-quality nonprofit sector data poised to be a powerful advocacy tool

Ontario Nonprofit Network has launched their annual survey.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ontario Nonprofit Network (ONN) has launched their annual survey, conducted by Environics Research.

The core purpose of this survey of nonprofits in Ontario has remained constant since its inception: to identify and share the state of the sector in a given moment of time and track sector trends. The survey reports include recommendations and calls to action for the provincial government, nonprofits, and the public. The survey also provides nonprofits and other key interest-holders, access to consistent, high-quality, disaggregated data about Ontario’s nonprofit sector.

Year-over-year the data shows that more people in Ontario are relying on nonprofits for vital programs and services. Ontarians rely on the nonprofit sector every day for recreation and wellness activities, shelters and mental health supports, spaces for arts and culture, and more to maintain healthy, vibrant, and inclusive communities.

Data from the annual survey is used by diverse nonprofits to connect with their local politicians and partners to advocate for the needs of their workers and their communities. On behalf of the sector, ONN uses the data to advance government relations, advocate for policy changes, and help improve the well-being of the nonprofit sector.

The survey is open for responses until July 6, and is available in English and French. Nonprofits in Ontario with a mission to serve the public benefit, including charities, grassroots groups, volunteer-run organizations, nonprofit social enterprises, and nonprofit co-operatives are encouraged to fill out the survey.

Behind the numbers lies a powerful story, reflective not just of what the nonprofit sector is experiencing, but also of the day-to-day lives of countless Ontarians across the province. ONN will use this story to advance a more equitable future; one that works for all of us.

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