Direct Carrier Billing Market Direct Carrier Billing Market Growth Forecast Direct Carrier Billing Market Segmentation

The Business Research Company's Direct Carrier Billing Market Anticipated to Grow at 11.9% CAGR Through 2030: Industry Report

Expected to grow to $107.94 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Direct Carrier Billing market to surpass $103 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Digital Technology market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $4,842 billion by 2030, with Direct Carrier Billing to represent around 2% of the parent market. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $13,807 billion by 2030, the Direct Carrier Billing market is estimated to account for nearly 0.7% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Direct Carrier Billing Market In 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the direct carrier billing (DCB) market in 2030, valued at $33 billion. The market is expected to grow from $19 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%. The rapid growth can be attributed to the high penetration of smartphones and mobile internet services, increasing consumption of digital content such as gaming, video streaming, and music subscriptions, strong presence of telecom operators and digital service providers, rising adoption of carrier billing as a convenient alternative to traditional payment methods, and growing integration of carrier billing platforms with app stores and OTT ecosystems across the USA and Canada.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Direct Carrier Billing Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the direct carrier billing market in 2030, valued at $28 billion. The market is expected to grow from $16 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%. The rapid growth can be attributed to advanced mobile payment infrastructure supporting seamless transactions, increasing adoption of carrier billing in emerging digital services such as e-learning and digital publishing, growing focus on enhancing customer billing transparency and compliance, rising demand for alternative payment solutions among unbanked and underbanked populations, and continuous innovation in carrier billing platforms enabling improved user experience and scalability.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Direct Carrier Billing Market In 2030?

The direct carrier billing market is segmented by type into limited direct carrier billing (DCB), pure direct carrier billing (DCB), MSISDN forwarding, and other types. The limited direct carrier billing (DCB) market will be the largest segment of the direct carrier billing market segmented by type, accounting for 56% or $58 billion of the total in 2030. The limited DCB market will be supported by its widespread adoption for app store purchases and digital subscriptions, lower transaction risks compared to pure DCB models, strong operator control over billing limits, increasing integration with mobile ecosystems, and growing demand for secure and user-friendly payment mechanisms among consumers.

The direct carrier billing market is segmented by authentication type into single factor authentication and two factor authentication.

The direct carrier billing market is segmented by end-user into application and games, online media, and other end-users.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Direct Carrier Billing Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the direct carrier billing market leading up to 2030 is 12%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Direct Carrier Billing Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global direct carrier billing market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape digital payment ecosystems, mobile commerce adoption, telecom operator revenue streams, smartphone penetration, and consumer payment preferences across the global digital economy.

Rising Smartphone And Internet Penetration - The rising smartphone and internet penetration is expected to become a key growth driver for the direct carrier billing market by 2030. Increasing access to affordable smartphones and high-speed mobile internet is enabling a larger user base to engage with digital platforms, including gaming, streaming, and e-commerce services. This expansion is particularly significant in emerging markets where mobile devices serve as the primary gateway to the internet. As more users come online, the demand for simple and accessible payment methods such as carrier billing is increasing. As a result, rising smartphone and internet penetration is anticipated to contribute approximately 2.8% annual growth to the market.

Growing Demand For Digital Content And In-App Purchases - The growing demand for digital content and in-app purchases is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the direct carrier billing market by 2030. Consumers are increasingly spending on mobile games, video streaming subscriptions, music platforms, and other digital services that require seamless payment solutions. Carrier billing simplifies transactions by eliminating the need for credit or debit cards, thereby enhancing user convenience and boosting transaction volumes. This trend is particularly strong among younger demographics and frequent mobile users. Consequently, the growing demand for digital content and in-app purchases is projected to contribute around 2.5% annual growth to the market.

Financial Inclusion And Low Credit Card Penetration - Financial inclusion and low credit card penetration is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the direct carrier billing market by 2030. In many developing regions, a significant portion of the population remains unbanked or underbanked, limiting access to traditional financial services. Direct carrier billing provides an alternative payment method by allowing users to charge purchases directly to their mobile phone bills or prepaid balances. This accessibility is enabling broader participation in the digital economy and expanding the customer base for digital merchants. Therefore, financial inclusion and low credit card penetration is projected to contribute approximately 2.3% annual growth to the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Direct Carrier Billing Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the limited direct carrier billing (DCB) market, the pure direct carrier billing (DCB) market, the MSISDN forwarding market, and the other types market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $44 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing adoption of mobile-based payment solutions, rising consumption of digital content and subscription services, growing expansion of telecom-led payment ecosystems, and continuous advancements in secure authentication technologies and billing platforms. This momentum reflects the broader shift toward mobile-first financial transactions and the growing importance of telecom operators in the global digital payments landscape, accelerating growth across the direct carrier billing ecosystem.

The limited direct carrier billing (DCB) market is projected to grow by $24 billion, the pure direct carrier billing (DCB) market by $14 billion, the MSISDN forwarding market by $4 billion, and the other types market by $2 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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