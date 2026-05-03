Big Data Analytics in Banking Market Anticipated to Grow at 14.1% CAGR Through 2030: Industry Report

Big Data Analytics In Banking Market Report 2026_Segment Big Data Analytics in Banking Market Drivers & Restraints 2026 Big Data Analytics In Banking Market Regional Share 2026_Region

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Big Data Analytics in Banking market to surpass $58 billion in 2030. Within the broader Financial Services industry, which is expected to be $50,609 billion by 2030, the Big Data Analytics in Banking market is estimated to account for nearly 0.1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Big Data Analytics in Banking Market In 2030?

Asia Pacific will be the largest region in the big data analytics in banking market in 2030, valued at $22 billion. The market is expected to grow from $11 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15%. The rapid growth can be attributed to the rapid digital transformation of banking institutions across emerging economies, expanding fintech ecosystems, rising volumes of structured and unstructured financial data, and strong government initiatives promoting digital payments and financial inclusion across countries such as China, India, and Southeast Asian nations.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Big Data Analytics in Banking Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the big data analytics in banking market in 2030, valued at $16 billion. The market is expected to grow from $8 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15%. The rapid growth can be attributed to the presence of major global banks and technology providers, high adoption of advanced analytics and AI-driven decision-making tools, increasing focus on enhancing customer experience through personalization, strong regulatory compliance requirements driving investment in risk analytics solutions, and continuous innovation in fraud detection, cybersecurity, and data governance frameworks within the banking sector.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Big Data Analytics in Banking Market In 2030?

The big data analytics in banking market is segmented by component into software and services. The software market will be the largest segment of the big data analytics in banking market segmented by component, accounting for 58% or $33 billion of the total in 2030. The software market will be supported by the increasing deployment of advanced analytics platforms, rising demand for AI and machine learning-enabled data processing tools, growing need for scalable and real-time data analysis capabilities, higher investments in digital banking infrastructure, and continuous product innovation by technology providers to deliver integrated, user-friendly, and cloud-compatible analytics solutions.

The big data analytics in banking market is segmented by solution type into data discovery and visualization (DDV) and advanced analytics (AA).

The big data analytics in banking market is segmented by deployment mode into on-premises and cloud-based.

The big data analytics in banking market is segmented by organization size into large enterprises or banks and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) or banks.

The big data analytics in banking market is segmented by application into fraud detection and prevention, risk management and compliance, customer behavior and experience analytics, operational and process optimization, and revenue growth and marketing analytics.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Big Data Analytics in Banking Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the big data analytics in banking market leading up to 2030 is 14%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Big Data Analytics in Banking Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global big data analytics in banking market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape data-driven decision-making frameworks, AI-powered banking operations, customer engagement models, and real-time financial analytics capabilities across the global banking industry.

Growing Investments In Data-Driven Decision Making - The growing investments in data-driven decision making are expected to become a key growth driver for the big data analytics in banking market by 2030. Banking institutions are increasingly allocating capital toward advanced analytics platforms to extract actionable insights from vast volumes of transactional and customer data. These investments enable banks to enhance strategic planning, optimize risk assessment, and improve operational efficiency through real-time data intelligence. The shift toward data-centric decision frameworks is also supporting better regulatory compliance and financial forecasting capabilities. As banks continue to modernize their data infrastructure and analytics capabilities, demand for scalable and integrated solutions is expected to rise significantly. As a result, the growing investments in data-driven decision making are anticipated to contribute approximately 2.8% annual growth to the market.

Increasing Integration Of Artificial Intelligence And Machine Learning - The increasing integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the big data analytics in banking market by 2030. Financial institutions are leveraging AI- and ML-powered analytics to automate complex processes such as fraud detection, credit scoring, algorithmic trading, and predictive risk modeling. These technologies enable banks to analyze large datasets with higher speed and accuracy, improving decision-making and reducing operational risks. Additionally, AI-driven analytics supports real-time monitoring of transactions and enhances cybersecurity capabilities across digital banking platforms. Continuous advancements in intelligent analytics solutions are further accelerating adoption across both large banks and financial institutions. Consequently, the increasing integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning is projected to contribute around 2.5% annual growth to the market.

Rising Focus On Personalized Banking Services - The rising focus on personalized banking services is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the big data analytics in banking market by 2030. Banks are increasingly utilizing big data analytics to understand customer behavior, preferences, and financial patterns in order to deliver tailored products and services. Personalized recommendations, targeted marketing campaigns, and customized financial solutions are enhancing customer engagement and loyalty in a highly competitive banking environment. Advanced analytics tools also enable banks to segment customers more effectively and predict future needs, improving overall customer experience. As digital banking adoption continues to expand, the demand for personalized and data-driven customer interactions is expected to increase. Therefore, the rising focus on personalized banking services is projected to contribute approximately 2.3% annual growth to the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Big Data Analytics in Banking Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the software market and the services market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $28 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rising demand for advanced analytics platforms to process large-scale financial data, increasing adoption of cloud-based and AI-powered banking solutions, growing need for real-time fraud detection and risk management capabilities, and expanding digital transformation initiatives across global banking institutions. This momentum reflects the banking industry’s focus on enhancing operational efficiency, improving customer experience through data-driven insights, and strengthening regulatory compliance frameworks, accelerating growth across the global big data analytics ecosystem in banking.

The software market is projected to grow by $16 billion, and the services market by $12 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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